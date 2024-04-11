IPL 2024, MI vs RCB: Rohit-Bumrah's viral moment, Kohli's reaction to Patidar show and DK's onslaught (WATCH)

Jasprit Bumrah showcased his mastery, clinching a five-wicket haul, while Dinesh Karthik's explosive innings in the death overs propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore to a formidable total of 196/8 against the Mumbai Indians in Thursday's IPL 2024 clash in Mumbai.

Contributions from Faf du Plessis (61) and Rajat Patidar (50) were crucial in steering RCB close to the 200-run mark. Karthik's blistering 53 not out off just 23 deliveries proved pivotal in bolstering RCB's innings towards the climax.

In a match where his fellow pacers struggled, Bumrah's precision and repertoire of variations proved decisive, reaffirming his dominance yet again.

Mixing up his arsenal of fiery yorkers with well-directed bouncers, Bumrah claimed the prized wicket of the in-form Virat Kohli (3) early in the innings, extending Kohli's modest run at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL matches.

Despite Kohli's early dismissal, du Plessis and Patidar broke their poor form streaks, each notching up a crucial half-century and forming a resilient partnership of 82 runs for the third wicket. However, Bumrah's exceptional bowling display in his three overs after the halfway mark seemed to dent RCB's resistance significantly.

Nevertheless, Karthik, particularly targeting Akash Madhwal (1/57), unleashed a barrage of boundaries and sixes, amassing 38 runs off just two overs from Madhwal. His blistering innings, adorned with five fours and four sixes, proved instrumental in RCB's total.

Kohli's innings was short-lived as he fell victim to Bumrah's precision in the very first over, edging one onto his stumps while attempting a forceful shot, with Ishan Kishan pulling off a stunning diving catch.

Will Jacks showed promise in his debut innings but couldn't capitalize, offering a catch to Tim David at mid-on off Madhwal's bowling as RCB faced an early setback. However, du Plessis steadied the ship, guiding RCB to 44/2 within the powerplay.

Rajat Patidar, initially cautious, gradually found his rhythm to register his first fifty of the season. One standout moment was Patidar's powerful strike off a Pandya delivery, sending the ball soaring into the second tier, wide of long-on.

Patidar didn't ease up when Gerald Coetzee came on for his second over, dispatching him for two consecutive sixes before falling shortly after.

The significance of Glenn Maxwell's contribution was paramount for RCB's quest for a formidable total, but he fell victim to Shreyas Gopal, becoming his 50th IPL dismissal, trapped leg-before while attempting a risky shot across the line.

Du Plessis, meanwhile, continued to anchor the innings and eventually reached his half-century, but his departure in the death overs added to RCB's challenges.