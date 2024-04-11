Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Goosebumps moment at Wankhede as fans sing 'Vande Mataram' during MI vs RCB clash (WATCH)

    In a stirring moment captured by Mumbai Indians, fans united at the Wankhede Stadium during the IPL 2024 showdown against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), raising their voices in the timeless anthem 'Vande Mataram,' evoking a sense of patriotism that sent shivers down the spine.

    IPL 2024: Goosebumps moment at Wankhede as fans sing 'Vande Mataram' during MI vs RCB clash (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 10:02 PM IST

    In a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 encounter on Thursday, Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah showcased his bowling prowess by claiming a fifer, but Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) managed to defy the odds, posting a challenging total of 196 for 8 at the Wankhede Stadium. The match, held on Thursday in Mumbai's iconic stadium, witnessed a captivating display of skill and determination from both sides.

    Bumrah's return with figures of 5 for 21 highlighted his dominance with the ball, reaffirming his status as one of the premier bowlers in the league. However, RCB's batsmen remained undeterred, putting up a spirited performance to reach a formidable total.

    Faf du Plessis led the charge for RCB with a well-constructed innings, scoring 61 runs off 40 balls. His partnership with Rajat Patidar, who contributed a brisk 50 off just 26 deliveries, laid a solid foundation for RCB's innings. Despite the rare off day for skipper Virat Kohli, the team managed to maintain momentum, thanks to the valuable contributions from the middle order.

    As the innings approached its climax, Dinesh Karthik stole the show with a blistering unbeaten cameo. Karthik's explosive knock of 53 runs off just 23 balls injected crucial momentum into RCB's innings, propelling them to a competitive total.

    After the Royal Challengers Bangalore completed their innings, an uplifting moment that unfolded at the Wankhede Stadium during the high-octane clash as fans of the Mumbai Indians congregated to sing the timeless patriotic anthem "Vande Mataram" was shared by the franchise on X. 

    The shared video swiftly gained traction, drawing admiration and applause from cricket fans across the country. It served as a poignant reminder of the intrinsic connection between sports fandom and national identity, transcending boundaries and uniting people under the common banner of love for their country.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 10:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Which is Virat Kohli's most loved innings of his career? 'King' reveals in quiz session with RCB stars (WATCH) snt

    Which is Virat Kohli's most loved innings of his career? 'King' reveals in quiz session with RCB stars (WATCH)

    Bacche thodi hai yaar RCB star Virat Kohli on viral hug with 'bhai' Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2024 (WATCH) snt

    'Bacche thodi hai yaar': RCB star Virat Kohli on viral hug with 'bhai' Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate in clash against GT snt

    IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate in clash against GT

    Mumbai police arrests Vaibhav Pandya, stepbrother of Hardik Pandya, for alleged Rs 4.3 crore business fraud snt

    Mumbai police arrests Vaibhav Pandya, stepbrother of Hardik Pandya, for alleged Rs 4.3 crore business fraud

    IPL 2024: Rashid Khan's heroics secure a thrilling 3-wicket victory for Gujarat Titans over Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Rashid Khan's heroics secure a thrilling 3-wicket victory for Gujarat Titans over Rajasthan Royals

    Recent Stories

    OJ Simpson passes away: From NFL hero to accused in trial of the century - a look at American star's life snt

    OJ Simpson passes away: From NFL hero to accused in trial of the century - a look at American star's life

    OJ Simpson, former NFL player and actor accused of murdering ex-wife, dies at 76 AJR

    OJ Simpson, former NFL player and actor accused of murdering ex-wife, dies at 76

    Neither Netanyahu nor Yoav Gallant were consulted before killing senior Hamas leader's sons': Report AJR

    'Neither Netanyahu nor Yoav Gallant were consulted before killing senior Hamas leader's sons': Report

    football Premier League to use semi-automated offside technology next season: How SOAT works explained snt

    Premier League to use semi-automated offside technology next season: How SOAT works explained

    Koi rahta nahi hai toh...': PM Modi hits back at Digvijaya Singh's Katchatheevu comment AJR

    'Koi rahta nahi hai toh...': PM Modi hits back at Digvijaya Singh's Katchatheevu comment

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon