    IPL 2024, MI vs RCB: Fans at Wankhede chant 'Kohli ko bowling do', Virat's reaction goes viral (WATCH)

    In the IPL 2024 showdown between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the renowned Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, a viral video caught fans chanting 'Kohli ko bowling do' as Mumbai Indians chased their target of 197 for victory.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 10:46 PM IST

    In the electrifying clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2024 on Thursday, fans witnessed a memorable moment as chants of 'Kohli ko bowling do' echoed through the stands. The incident occurred during Mumbai Indians' pursuit of a challenging target of 197 set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

    Also read: IPL 2024, MI vs RCB: Rohit-Bumrah's viral moment, Kohli's reaction to Patidar show and DK's onslaught (WATCH)

    As the crowd fervently cheered for their teams, a viral video captured the spirited chants directed towards RCB's star player, Virat Kohli. In a gesture of humility and sportsmanship, Kohli acknowledged the chants by waving a 'no' to the fans and cupping his ears, signaling for forgiveness. This endearing moment, captured amidst the intense battle on the field, quickly gained traction on social media platforms.

    The viral moment unfolded while MI openers Ishan Kishan and former skipper Rohit Sharma were at the crease. Shortly after the viral video emerged, Ishan Kishan's innings came to an end as he fell victim to an Akash Deep delivery, with Virat Kohli taking a catch at long-off. Despite his dismissal, Kishan's explosive batting performance had already left a significant impact, with a stellar half-century comprising 69 runs off just 34 balls.

    Earlier today, Jasprit Bumrah showcased his prowess, securing a five-wicket haul, while Dinesh Karthik's sensational performance in the death overs propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore to a formidable total of 196/8 against the Mumbai Indians.

    Also read: IPL 2024: Goosebumps moment at Wankhede as fans sing 'Vande Mataram' during MI vs RCB clash (WATCH)

    Contributions from Faf du Plessis (61) and Rajat Patidar (50) were crucial in steering RCB close to the 200-run mark. Karthik's blistering 53 not out off just 23 deliveries proved pivotal in bolstering RCB's innings towards the climax.

    In a match where his fellow pacers struggled, Bumrah's precision and repertoire of variations proved decisive, reaffirming his dominance yet again.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 11:11 PM IST
