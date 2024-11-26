Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma to marry in 2025? Actress says, 'Marriage could happen..'

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, fueling wedding rumors, hint at marriage in 2025. Tamannaah reveals her career plans will continue post-marriage, despite speculation.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 1:48 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

Bollywood stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been making waves with their public displays of affection, fueling speculation about their future together. Fans are eagerly anticipating news of their wedding, but the couple remains tight-lipped about their plans.


 

article_image2

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Tamannaah Bhatia casually addressed rumors about her marriage, saying, “Marriage could happen, why not?” She emphasized that her career plans remain unaffected by marriage, as she is ambitious and will continue acting post-marriage. Fans are excited as the couple plans for 2025.

 

article_image3

The actress expressed her determination to continue working post-marriage, stating, “For me, there is no connection between marriage and career. I am ambitious and will continue acting after marriage.”

 

article_image4

Reports suggest the couple is considering a wedding in 2025, though no official confirmation has been made. Sources close to them revealed that they have been looking for apartments in Mumbai, indicating their readiness to take the next step together.

 

article_image5

On the professional front, Tamannaah is currently preparing for the release of Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, a crime drama set to stream on Netflix from November 29. Vijay, meanwhile, was recently seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

