IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'You were in beast mode' - Shreyas Iyer to Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan was in a fierce mood during the second Ranchi ODI on Sunday against South Africa. His knock of 93 allowed India to win by seven wickets. Meanwhile, his teammate Shreyas Iyer affirmed that he was in beast mode.

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was in no mood to intrude on wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan's privacy. On Sunday, the latter was in "beast mode" against South Africa in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Kishan was at his best on Sunday, banging 93 off 84 deliveries, thanks to four fours and five sixes over the fence at his home turf. With Iyer (113*), he shared a 161-run partnership for the third wicket, guiding the hosts to a seven-wicket win and levelling the three-game series.

"I just wanted to talk to you and communicate pretty well, but since you were in beast mode and your zone, I didn't want to intrude on your privacy," Iyer pointed to Kishan during a chat after the game in a video issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media.

"Nonetheless, we won the match, and it takes two to tango. I'm pleased that we finished on a good note, and probably in the next game, you might get a century. I just came and took some knocking yesterday [Saturday], but I was disappointed when you missed out on your hundred," added Iyer.

With four half-centuries and a century in his previous six ODI innings, Iyer is in a deadly form. Gabbing about his extravaganzas after striking his second ODI ton on Sunday, Iyer sounded: "The celebration was nothing much. It just came instinctively. I didn't decide that I'd be celebrating in a certain way, but I want to appreciate the crowd."

"They [fans] came out in numbers, and the atmosphere was electrifying. As you mentioned, I was excited about the contest about the wicket and how it's going to play, I just similarly applied in my mind, and things turned out pretty well for me," concluded Iyer. The third and series-deciding ODI will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)