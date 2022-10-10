Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'You were in beast mode' - Shreyas Iyer to Ishan Kishan

    Ishan Kishan was in a fierce mood during the second Ranchi ODI on Sunday against South Africa. His knock of 93 allowed India to win by seven wickets. Meanwhile, his teammate Shreyas Iyer affirmed that he was in beast mode.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: You were in beast mode - Shreyas Iyer to Ishan Kishan-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was in no mood to intrude on wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan's privacy. On Sunday, the latter was in "beast mode" against South Africa in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Kishan was at his best on Sunday, banging 93 off 84 deliveries, thanks to four fours and five sixes over the fence at his home turf. With Iyer (113*), he shared a 161-run partnership for the third wicket, guiding the hosts to a seven-wicket win and levelling the three-game series.

    "I just wanted to talk to you and communicate pretty well, but since you were in beast mode and your zone, I didn't want to intrude on your privacy," Iyer pointed to Kishan during a chat after the game in a video issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'Ishan and Shreyas's partnership was great to watch' - Dhawan

    "Nonetheless, we won the match, and it takes two to tango. I'm pleased that we finished on a good note, and probably in the next game, you might get a century. I just came and took some knocking yesterday [Saturday], but I was disappointed when you missed out on your hundred," added Iyer.

    With four half-centuries and a century in his previous six ODI innings, Iyer is in a deadly form. Gabbing about his extravaganzas after striking his second ODI ton on Sunday, Iyer sounded: "The celebration was nothing much. It just came instinctively. I didn't decide that I'd be celebrating in a certain way, but I want to appreciate the crowd."

    ALSO READ: IND VS SA 2022-23, RANCHI ODI - SOCIAL MEDIA ELATED AS SHREYAS IYER'S TON HELPS INDIA SQUARE SERIES

    "They [fans] came out in numbers, and the atmosphere was electrifying. As you mentioned, I was excited about the contest about the wicket and how it's going to play, I just similarly applied in my mind, and things turned out pretty well for me," concluded Iyer. The third and series-deciding ODI will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: Social media elated as Shreyas Iyer ton helps India square series against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: Social media elated as Shreyas Iyer's ton helps India square series

    Chapri Dhoni - Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets bizarre wax statue in Mysore; meme fest breaks out-ayh

    'Chapri Dhoni' - MSD gets bizarre wax statue in Mysore; meme fest breaks out

    John Campbell becomes second Windies/West Indies cricketer to be banned for doping; who is the first?-ayh

    John Campbell becomes second Windies cricketer to be banned for doping; who is the first?

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed debuts, Keshav Maharaj captains as South Africa bats against India-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed debuts, Keshav Maharaj captains as South Africa bats

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: First net session was amazing - Suryakumar Yadav in Australia-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'First net session was amazing' - Suryakumar Yadav in Australia

    Recent Stories

    Apple Watch Series 8 detected pregnancy before clinical test Report gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 detected pregnancy before clinical test: Report

    football epl Arsenal vs Liverpool: Did Henderson racially abuse Gabriel, forcing Xhaka to react? FA investigates 'incident' snt

    Arsenal vs Liverpool: Did Henderson racially abuse Gabriel, forcing Xhaka to react? FA investigates 'incident'

    Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away: Yogi Adityanath announces three-day state mourning in Uttar Pradesh AJR

    Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away: Yogi Adityanath announces three-day state mourning in Uttar Pradesh

    Uunchai Poster Amitabh Bachchan character poster out on the occasion of actor 80th birthday RBA

    Uunchai Poster: Amitabh Bachchan’s character poster out on the occasion of actor’s 80th birthday

    Lufthansa bans Apple AirTags from luggage classifies it as dangerous gcw

    Lufthansa bans Apple AirTags from luggage, classifies it as 'dangerous'

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon