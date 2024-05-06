IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals battle in the playoff race

In a crucial IPL encounter, Delhi Capitals face Rajasthan Royals as they battle to stay alive in the playoff race. All eyes are on Rishabh Pant and Jake Fraser-McGurk as Delhi seeks victory against a dominant Rajasthan side.

In a pivotal clash to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive, Delhi Capitals will heavily rely on Rishabh Pant's aggressive batting and Jake Fraser-McGurk's dynamic flair as they face a formidable Rajasthan Royals side. With only three games left and a must-win scenario, the Capitals are in a precarious position, having won five and lost six of their last eleven matches. However, even winning all remaining matches might not secure them a spot in the playoffs, considering the competition from other teams hovering around the 16-point mark.

In this high-stakes encounter, Pant's leadership will be tested as he strives to control what he can amidst the mounting pressure, echoing the philosophy of his mentor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. On the batting-friendly Feroz Shah Kotla pitch, Pant faces the challenge of containing Rajasthan's formidable batting lineup, known for their aggressive style and adaptability to various conditions.

While Pant leads the charge with 380 runs under his belt, supported by three impactful half-centuries, Fraser-McGurk's contribution will be crucial, especially as the Australian youngster aims to rediscover his form after recent setbacks.

However, facing Rajasthan's diverse bowling attack, led by spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, poses a formidable challenge for Delhi's batsmen. With only Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav showing consistency in stifling opposition batters, other bowlers like Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar need to step up.

The last encounter between these two teams saw Rajasthan prevailing, with Riyan Parag's brilliant innings shifting the game's momentum. Now, Delhi's bowlers face the daunting task of containing Rajasthan's power-packed lineup, including skipper Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and finishers Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer.

As both teams gear up for a crucial showdown, the stage is set for a gripping contest with playoff implications.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Yash Dhull, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra, Swastik Chikara, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Sumit Kumar, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.

Match starts at 7.30 PM.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Harshal Patel's respectful gesture: His decision on not to celebrate Dhoni's dismissal

Latest Videos