Naruto to One Piece-7 popular Anime to watch online in India

Here are seven popular anime series that you can watch online in India.

Dragon Ball Z

Join Goku and his friends as they defend the Earth from powerful villains and embark on epic adventures to collect the legendary Dragon Balls.

My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia)

In a world where many people have "Quirks," Izuku Midoriya, a Quirkless youngster, aspires to become a hero like his idol, All Might.

Demon Slayer

Tanjiro Kamado, a young kid, becomes a demon slayer when his family is killed by demons and his sister Nezuko becomes one. 

Death Note

After discovering a notebook that lets him kill anybody whose name he puts in it, high school student Light Yagami becomes involved in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

One Piece:

Join Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, as they sail the Grand Line in search of the legendary One Piece treasure.

Naruto

Story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who dreams of becoming his village's strongest ninja and leader. He embarks on a journey filled with friendship, rivalry, and battles.

Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)

This anime follows Eren Yeager and his companions as they join the military to fight Titans and discover their origins in a world where mankind is on the verge of extinction.

