T20 World Cup 2024: Inspired by daily life, Uganda announce their squad for event in style (WATCH)

Brian Masaba leads Uganda in their debut appearance at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with their 15-player squad finalized. Having triumphed over Zimbabwe and the African competition in qualifiers, the Cricket Cranes anticipate Group C clashes against co-hosts West Indies, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and Afghanistan.

Masaba's deputy, Riazat Ali Shah, adds experience to the team, joining other Ugandan veterans like 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga, one of the oldest participants in the tournament. Nsubuga's selection is a testament to his lifelong dedication to cricket, starting from his debut for Uganda in ICC events at the age of 17 during the 1997 ICC Trophy.

In a span of 25 years, Nsubuga made headlines with a spectacular catch against Kenya in a Cricket World Cup Challenge League match in 2022, solidifying his status as a cult figure in emerging cricket spheres.

Another standout in the squad is all-rounder Alpesh Ramjani, who earned a nomination for the 2023 ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, showcasing his prowess with both bat and ball. Alongside Ramjani, left-arm spinner Henry Ssenyondo impressed with 49 wickets in 2023.

The team features aggressive batsmen like Riazat Ali Shah and Dinesh Nakrani, while Juma Miyaji brings U19 World Cup experience from the 2022 event.

Although it's Uganda's first appearance in a senior men’s World Cup, the nation has a historical connection through Samuel Walusimbi, who represented Uganda in the now-defunct East Africa team during the 1975 Cricket World Cup.

Uganda kicks off their T20 World Cup journey on June 3 against Afghanistan in Guyana.

Squad:

Brian Masaba (c)

Simon Ssesazi

Roger Mukasa

Cosmas Kyewuta

Dinesh Nakrani

Fred Achelam

Kenneth Waiswa

Alpesh Ramjani

Frank Nsubuga

Henry Ssenyondo

Bilal Hassun

Robinson Obuya

Riazat Ali Shah (vc)

Juma Miyaji

Ronak Patel.

Travelling Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya

