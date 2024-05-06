'Choona lagana': BJP ad mocking INDI alliance's core business with Shark Tank spin goes viral (WATCH)

The video, that was released in March, spanning 2.23 minutes, portrayed discord within the INDI alliance regarding the selection of a common face to lead the bloc in the upcoming elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (May 6) stirred up controversy with the release of a new video that mocks the INDI alliance, sparking discussions and reactions across social media platforms. This latest move adds to the BJP's previous targeting of the INDI alliance, evidenced by a similar video released in March titled 'INDIA Alliance Mein Fight, Main Hi Dulha Hun Right,' which was shared on its official handles.

The video, that was released in March, spanning 2.23 minutes, portrayed discord within the INDI alliance regarding the selection of a common face to lead the bloc in the upcoming elections.

In a satirical portrayal, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was shown as leading discussions resembling the arrangement of a marriage, symbolising the struggle among various leaders within the alliance. Other prominent political figures, including Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, and Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his son Tejashwi Yadav, are also caricatured in the video.

As the video progressed, tensions among the leaders rise, leading to a physical altercation, further stressing the perceived disunity within the INDI alliance. The video's release has triggered mixed reactions, with some applauding the BJP's creative approach in highlighting the alleged lack of consensus and cohesion among the opposition bloc, while others criticize it for its divisive tone.

The video's impact on the political landscape remains to be seen, but it highlights the ongoing narrative surrounding the opposition's challenges in presenting a united front against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

