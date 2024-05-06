Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Big blow to CSK as injured Matheesha Pathirana returns to Sri Lanka

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face a setback as pacer Matheesha Pathirana's hamstring injury compels his departure from the squad, necessitating further rehabilitation in Sri Lanka.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 6, 2024, 12:00 AM IST

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face a setback as Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana succumbs to a hamstring injury, prompting his return to Sri Lanka for further rehabilitation. The departure of Pathirana, a standout bowler for CSK throughout the tournament, marks a significant blow to the team's bowling arsenal. Pathirana's notable performance, clinching 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.68, underscores his invaluable contribution to CSK's campaign.

    In a statement released by CSK, it was confirmed that Pathirana's hamstring injury necessitates immediate attention, leading to his departure from the squad. This injury compounds CSK's woes, as the team grapples with the absence of Deepak Chahar, sidelined due to a serious injury expected to sideline him for the remainder of the season.

    CSK, currently positioned fifth on the points table, faces a challenging road ahead as they navigate through a season characterized by fluctuating performances. The absence of key players like Pathirana and Chahar further intensifies the team's challenges, as they strive to regain momentum and secure a spot in the playoffs amidst stiff competition.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
