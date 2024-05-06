IPL 2024: Harshal Patel's respectful gesture: His decision on not to celebrate Dhoni's dismissal

After Harshal Patel's impressive performance in dismissing MS Dhoni during an IPL 2024 match, his decision not to celebrate sparks intrigue, highlighting a gesture of respect towards the cricketing legend.

After sending former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni back to the pavilion for a golden duck in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match on Sunday, Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowler Harshal Patel explained his decision not to celebrate the dismissal, citing his immense respect for the 42-year-old cricketing legend.

Harshal, who claimed three wickets and conceded 24 runs in his four-over spell with an economy rate of 6.00, removed Dhoni in the fifth delivery of the 19th over. Speaking after the conclusion of the first innings, Harshal provided insights into the pitch conditions at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, describing it as dry. He noted that the ball started reversing during his initial over, highlighting an advantage of playing a day game.

"Wicket was on the drier side. I have too much respect for him to celebrate when I get him out (on Dhoni). One of the advantages of playing a day game is that the square is quite rough. So the ball starts reversing. In my first over, it was reversing. It's all about the feel of that delivery (slower one). The more you bowl, the better you get. Most batters don't pick it. I have been practicing in the nets, and when it comes out, it gives you great results," Harshal elaborated.

Recapping the first innings, Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl. Ravindra Jadeja (43), Ruturaj Gaikwad (32), and Daryl Mitchell (30) shone for Chennai, propelling the visitors to a total of 167/9. However, PBKS bowlers displayed an outstanding performance, preventing CSK from establishing substantial partnerships. Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar spearheaded the PBKS bowling attack, both claiming three wickets in their respective spells.

Despite their efforts, PBKS struggled to chase down the target of 168, succumbing to a 28-run defeat.

