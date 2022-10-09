IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: Social media elated as Shreyas Iyer's ton helps India square series

India thumped South Africa by seven wickets in the second Ranchi ODI on Sunday. With this win, the hosts have squared the series 1-1, setting up the decider in Delhi on Tuesday. Meanwhile, social media was delighted.

It was a terrific comeback from Team India. On Sunday, it thumped South Africa by seven wickets in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Thanks to this win, the hosts have managed to square the three-game series 1-1, setting up the decider at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. The star of this match happened to be middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who struck his second ODI century to aid India, along with Ishan Kishan, who scored 93. In the meantime, social media was also satisfied with the fine Indian innings.

Winning the toss, stand-in South African skipper, Keshav Maharaj opted to bat, with regular captain Temba Bavuma missing out for being unwell. The Indians also made a couple of changes. The Proteas were off to a bumpy start, losing two for 40 by the tenth over of the Powerplay (PP).

ALSO READ: 'Chapri Dhoni' - MSD gets bizarre wax statue in Mysore; meme fest breaks out

However, Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79) put on a fantastic 129-run partnership for the third wicket to bring SA back into the innings. While the former scored his fourth ODI half-century, he was dismissed by pacer Mohammed Siraj in the 32nd. It was followed by a 48-run stand between Markram and Heinrich Klaasen (30), while the latter fell to chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in the 38th.

At 277/6, Markram departed after scoring his fourth ODI 50, dismissed by off-spinner Washington Sundar in the final over, as SA finished on 278/7. For India, Siraj seized three and was quite economical. In reply, the hosts were also off to a disturbing start, losing two for 48 by the ninth PP over.

ALSO WATCH: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'First net session was amazing' - Suryakumar Yadav in Australia

However, it was then that Kishan (93) and Iyer (113*) took charge of the chase and put on an incredible 161-run partnership to keep India in the pursuit. While the former hit his second OPI half-century, he fell to orthodox spinner Bjorn Fortuin in the 35th. However, the Men in Blue were past the halfway mark in the hunt.

Iyer maintained his composure and, along with Sanju Samson (30*), saw the remainder of the innings. He struck his second ODI century and got the job done by seven wickets by the 46th over. For the South Africans, there were three wicket-takers, with one each, while pacer Wayne Parnell was economical.

Brief scores: SA 278/7 (Hendricks- 74, Markram- 79; Siraj- 3/38) lost to IND 282/3 in 45.5 overs (Kishan- 93, Iyer- 113; Parnell- 1/44) by seven wickets.