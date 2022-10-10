Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'Ishan and Shreyas's partnership was great to watch' - Dhawan

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

    India triumphed over South Africa in the second Ranchi ODI by seven wickets, squaring the three-match series 1-1. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan was impressed with Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's partnership.

    Image credit: PTI

    Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan said that the side's plan to take on the South African bowlers in the opening ten overs of the chase clicked. The hosts scripted a restful seven-wicket victory in the second One-Day International (ODI), levelling the three-match series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday. India chased down the mark of 279 with 25 balls to spare, riding on an illuminated unbeaten 113 off 111 deliveries from Shreyas Iyer and 93 from Ishan Kishan.

    Image credit: PTI

    "The ball was coming on nicely, but it was keeping low. So, we planned to take on the bowlers in the first ten overs. Once the dew came into the picture, it was skidding on. So, the back-foot shots were easy to execute," Dhawan communicated during the post-match presentation. Dhawan also stated that the toss of coins worked perfectly for his side, as South Africa opted to defend.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SA 2022-23, RANCHI ODI - SOCIAL MEDIA ELATED AS SHREYAS IYER'S TON HELPS INDIA SQUARE SERIES

    Image credit: PTI

    "I am glad. Thanks to Keshav [Maharaj] that he chose to bat. I must say that Ishan [Kishan] and Shreyas [Iyer], the way they created that partnership, was great to watch," chuckled Dhawan. He also glorified his bowlers for their enactment, especially orthodox debutant spinner Shahbaz Ahmed, who claimed 1/54 from his ten overs.

    Image credit: PTI

    "I am very pleased with the bowlers, especially Shahbaz, the way he bowled in the first ten overs and got us the breakthrough," Dhawan concluded. Man of the Match for his unbeaten 113, Shreyas Iyer, declared, "I am ecstatic. When I went in to bat, I spoke to Ishan, and he was in the mindset to take on the bowlers. So, we decided to play the ball on merit and see how it goes."

    ALSO READ: 'Chapri Dhoni' - MSD gets bizarre wax statue in Mysore; meme fest breaks out

    Image credit: PTI

    "Tomorrow is a travel day and the day after another match. Motivated, let's see what's in store for the team and me," added Iyer. Asked if there were any transformations in his batting course, Iyer said, "I am not someone who changes according to the bowler. I am someone who changes on instinct. It's not something I try in nets first. I change it in the match itself."

    Image credit: PTI

    Stand-in South African captain Maharaj voiced, "I think we didn't expect the dew to play such a big part. That's why we opted to bat after we won the toss. But credit to Shreyas and Sanju. We expected it to get slower and lower, but after 20 overs, the pitch got better."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: Social media elated as Shreyas Iyer ton helps India square series against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: Social media elated as Shreyas Iyer's ton helps India square series

    Chapri Dhoni - Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets bizarre wax statue in Mysore; meme fest breaks out-ayh

    'Chapri Dhoni' - MSD gets bizarre wax statue in Mysore; meme fest breaks out

    John Campbell becomes second Windies/West Indies cricketer to be banned for doping; who is the first?-ayh

    John Campbell becomes second Windies cricketer to be banned for doping; who is the first?

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed debuts, Keshav Maharaj captains as South Africa bats against India-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed debuts, Keshav Maharaj captains as South Africa bats

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: First net session was amazing - Suryakumar Yadav in Australia-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'First net session was amazing' - Suryakumar Yadav in Australia

    Recent Stories

    Mulayam Singh passes away Know veteran leader net worth education other details gcw

    Mulayam Singh passes away: Know veteran leader's net worth, education, other details

    Who was Mulayam Singh Yadav? AJR

    Who was Mulayam Singh Yadav?

    World Mental Health Day 2022 5 ways to keep stress in check drb

    World Mental Health Day 2022: 5 ways to keep stress in check

    Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh passes away at 82 gcw

    Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

    World Mental Health Day 2022 Know history significance theme of this year gcw

    World Mental Health Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme of this year

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon