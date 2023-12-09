Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'How many people talk about Yuvraj Singh?': Gambhir furious over 2011 World Cup hero's role always underplayed

    Yuvraj Singh earned the Man of the Tournament title for his remarkable performance, scoring 362 runs and taking 15 wickets in India's triumphant 2011 World Cup campaign.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    Ravi Shastri's iconic commentary during the climax of the 2011 World Cup final, "Dhoni finishes it off in style, India lift the World Cup after 28 years," is a memorable moment etched in the hearts of Indian cricket enthusiasts. The electrifying atmosphere at Wankhede Stadium witnessed Skipper MS Dhoni's historic six over mid-on against Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara, securing victory for the Men in Blue. Gautam Gambhir's resilient innings of 97 off 122 balls in the final and the outstanding all-round performance by 'Player of the Tournament' Yuvraj Singh have become standout highlights in India's triumphant campaign to reclaim the ODI champions title after 1983.

    Recognizing Yuvraj's invaluable contribution in the 2011 edition, Gambhir, known for his candid nature, commended the all-rounder's role, emphasizing that it deserves more acknowledgment.

    "You know it. You tell me, a player who won the 'Man of the Tournament' of 2011 World Cup, how many people talk about him? Probably because he doesn’t have a good PR agency,” Gambhir said on an ANI podcast.

    When questioned about whether his innings in the 2011 World Cup final was overshadowed by Dhoni's, Gambhir responded, “When people talk about being ‘underrated’, these are the same people who undervalue, under-show and under-appreciate. Nothing is underrated.”

    Gambhir further emphasized the need for fair broadcasting, suggesting that coverage should not disproportionately focus on specific players.

    "A broadcaster can never be a PR machinery," added Gambhir, talking about TV shows focusing on a few select players in their scripts during live broadcast.

    "The broadcaster needs to be fair to everyone sitting in that dressing room," he said. "If I have a machine and need to select two individuals within a three-hour timeframe, allocating 2 hours and 50 minutes to showcase one person and only 10 minutes to highlight the other, the individual showcased for 2 hours and 50 minutes naturally evolves into a brand," Gambhir said, without taking any names.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2023, 3:25 PM IST
