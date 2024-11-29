Bengaluru: Airport road to be made signal free with new flyover at Sadahalli junction

The NHAI plans to construct a flyover at Sadahalli Junction to resolve traffic congestion for vehicles travelling to Kempegowda International Airport. This project aims to eliminate delays caused by signals and tolls, ensuring a seamless, signal-free journey from Hebbal to the airport.

To ease travel to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning a major step to address traffic congestion near Sadahalli Junction. A new flyover is set to be constructed at this busy junction to ensure seamless travel for vehicles heading to the airport via Hebbal.

Kempegowda International Airport handles approximately 750 flights daily, with over 1 lakh passengers using the facility. Of these, nearly 80% travel to the airport through Hebbal, highlighting the route's importance. To accommodate the heavy traffic flow, NHAI has already constructed a 13-km-long flyover from Hebbal’s Esteem Mall to Yelahanka Air Base, providing a signal-free stretch for airport-bound vehicles.



However, the bottleneck at Sadahalli Junction near the toll plaza remains a significant issue. Currently, vehicles face delays at a traffic signal and again at the toll plaza, leading to prolonged travel times and inconvenience. NHAI has now decided to construct a flyover at Sadahalli Junction, and the tender process for this project is expected to begin soon.

Relief for over 2 lakh vehicles daily

While the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) maintains the stretch up to Hebbal, the 28-km road from Hebbal to KIA falls under NHAI's jurisdiction. As a result, toll fees are collected at the Sadahalli Junction. The absence of a flyover or underpass at this junction causes significant traffic congestion, as vehicles must halt at both the signal and the toll booth.

With the new flyover, these delays can be avoided, providing much-needed relief to the over 2 lakh vehicles using this route daily. This move is expected to significantly improve the overall travel experience for commuters heading to the airport.

Currently, traffic signals at key locations like Kodigehalli, Byatarayanapura, Jakkur, and Allalasandra create additional delays for vehicles that don’t use the Hebbal flyover. Once vehicles rejoin Bellary Road, they must navigate through these signals before reaching the signal-free stretch at Yelahanka Air Force Station.



NHAI is also considering the construction of flyovers at these signals to streamline traffic flow for vehicles travelling below the Hebbal flyover. This would ensure a completely signal-free journey from Hebbal to the airport.

Speaking about the project, V.P. Brahankar, Regional Officer of NHAI, said, “We aim to provide a signal-free system for vehicles travelling to Kempegowda International Airport. The bottleneck at Sadahalli Junction has been a major cause of congestion. A flyover is planned to address this, and the work will commence soon.”

