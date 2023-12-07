'Are you above the Supreme Court?': Now, Sreesanth fumes on Gautam Gambhir's Instagram post

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) released a statement addressing the altercation between Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth, indicating their intention to conduct an internal investigation into the alleged violation of the code of conduct by the two players.

Former Indian cricket team stars Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth were embroiled in a heated on-field altercation during the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC) tournament on Thursday. The intense exchange involved a war of words, with Sreesanth later alleging that Gambhir called him a 'fixer' during the confrontation. In response to the incident, Gambhir took to social media, sharing an old picture of himself with the caption, "Smile when the world is all about attention!" While some of his former teammates expressed support, Sreesanth offered his perspective in the comments section of the post.

"You have exceeded the boundaries of a sportsman and a brother, and above all, you represent the people. Yet, you continue to engage in conflicts with every cricketer. What is the matter with you? All I did was smile and observe, and you labeled me a fixer? Seriously? Are you above the Supreme Court? You have no authority to speak in such a manner and say whatever you please. You even verbally abused the umpires, and yet you speak of smiling? You are an arrogant and utterly classless individual who lacks any form of respect for those who supported you. Until yesterday, I always held respect for you and your family. However, you used the derogatory term "fixer" not just once, but seven or eight times. You even resorted to using the F-word towards the umpires and myself, persistently trying to provoke me. Anyone who has experienced what I have endured would never forgive you. Deep down, you know that what you said and did was wrong. Im sure even God wont forgive you. You didn't even come to the field aftwr that. Come on, God is watching everything," Sreesanth commented on Gambhir's post.

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) released a statement addressing the altercation between Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth, indicating their intention to conduct an internal investigation into the alleged violation of the code of conduct by the two players.

"The incident that has been the talk in the cricketing world violates the code of conduct and necessary action will be taken against all that have violated the very clear rules stated by the league's Code of Conduct and Ethics Committee," LLC said in an official statement.

"Legends League Cricket strives to uphold the spirit of cricket and sportsmanship and will conduct an internal investigation on the violation of the code of conduct. Any misconduct that has occurred both on and off the field including on social media platforms will be dealt with strictly. The code of conduct has clearly states that necessary action will be taken against players that bring disrepute to the league, the spirit of the game and the teams that they are representing. We make our stand very clear and continue to work towards sharing the game with millions of cricketing lovers across the nation and world," Syed Kirmani, Head of Code of Conduct & Ethics Committee, Legends League Cricket said in an official statement.

"All players contracted in the Legends League Cricket are bound by certain terms related to misconduct and necessary action will be taken as per the codes of conduct laid down by the Code of Conduct & Ethics Committee. We are taking appropriate action against the breach of contract." Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket said.

"Unfortunately, this incident that is making the rounds on social media pulls focus if only for a short time away from what has so far been an extremely exciting season so far with national and international legends playing together for their respective teams. Legends League Cricket aims to continue to be focused on the league itself and let the ASCU and Code of Conduct & Ethics Committee handle the internal investigation and subsequent action with respect to the involved individual/s that will be held in violation of the code of conduct for their comments including ones made on social media," LLC further stated in an official release.

Sreesanth also leveled allegations against former India opener Gautam Gambhir, claiming that Gambhir had displayed inappropriate behavior towards other players as well. It's worth noting that Sreesanth was embroiled in the spot-fixing scandal in 2013 while playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. Alongside Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, he was arrested by the Delhi Police for his involvement in the scandal.

Following an investigation, the 36-year-old bowler was found guilty by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), resulting in the imposition of a life ban. Sreesanth contested the BCCI's decision in the Kerala High Court, where the life ban was upheld. However, in March 2019, the Supreme Court overturned the life ban imposed by the BCCI on cricketer S Sreesanth, instructing the cricket body to reevaluate his plea within three months.

