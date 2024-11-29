Mohanlal's mega lineup: Directorial debut film 'Barroz' to release on December 25, four films in 2025; Check

Mohanlal, the legendary icon of Malayalam cinema, is poised for a remarkable year with several upcoming projects. Aashirvad Cinemas has unveiled exciting videos of his upcoming ventures, sparking immense excitement among his fans.

The legendary Mohanlal, Malayalam cinema's beloved icon, is all set to take the industry by storm once again with his highly anticipated upcoming projects. Aashirvad Cinemas has released exciting new videos showcasing his latest ventures, building up the anticipation among fans. While this year will see the grand release of "Barroz" as the only film from Mohanlal, 2025 is set to be an electrifying year with a whopping four films lined up. The release dates and details from the production houses have already set the stage for a year of cinematic brilliance.

"Barroz," which marks Mohanlal's directorial debut, will hit theaters on December 25. This film was first announced in April 2019, and its official launch took place on March 24, 2021. The movie's shoot lasted for 170 days. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how Mohanlal transitions from his iconic roles on screen to the director's chair, especially after years of mesmerizing audiences with his acting prowess.

'Thudarum' directed by Tharun Moorthy is set to hit theaters on January 30, 2025. The film will feature the talented Shobana as the female lead, marking a highly anticipated reunion between her and Mohanlal after a long gap. Fans are eagerly awaiting their on-screen pairing, as the duo’s collaboration has always sparked immense excitement among audiences.

'L2: Empuraan', the much-awaited film that all Malayalis are eagerly anticipating, will be released in theaters on March 27 next year. Directed by Prithviraj, the film features a stellar cast including Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Prithviraj himself, among many other renowned stars.

Meanwhile, Hridayapurvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad, is set to hit theaters on August 28, 2025.

Vrushabha, directed by Nanda Kishore, is set to hit theaters on October 16, 2025. The film marks a reunion between Mohanlal and action choreographer Peter Hein, following their successful collaboration on the blockbuster Pulimurugan. It will also feature Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S Khan and Roshan Meka as lead characters. Reports indicate that the budget for the film is a whopping Rs 200 crores, making it one of the most expensive and highly anticipated films in recent times.

