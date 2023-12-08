Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gambhir vs Sreesanth: A new video emerges from the Legends League Cricket's eliminator (WATCH)

    A new video of the heated exchange between cricket icons Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth during a Legends League Cricket (LLC) match has taken the sports world by storm.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 5:36 PM IST

    Indian cricket stars Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth engage in a heated altercation during a Legends League Cricket (LLC) match, resurrecting past tensions. The former teammates, pivotal in India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup victories, faced off with sparks flying as Gambhir, representing India Capitals, confronted Sreesanth of Gujarat Giants. 

    A post-match Instagram video by Sreesanth teases revelations about Gambhir's remarks, while a newly surfaced video captures the players nearly coming to blows, necessitating teammate intervention. Sreesanth alleges Gambhir called him a 'fixer,' sparking controversy and reflections on the cricketer's tumultuous past.

    On Thursday, in another Instagram video, Sreesanth claimed Gautam Gambhir called him a 'fixer'.

    "I have not used a single bad word or used a single abusive word to him. I only said, "What are you saying? What are you saying?” In fact, I kept laughing in a sarcastic way because he kept calling me “Fixer, fixer, you are a fixer, F*** off fixer”. This is the language that was used.” Sreesanth said in an Instagram post. "When they were trying to control him, he kept on calling me fixer."

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 5:36 PM IST
