MES college student commits suicide on house terrace in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar

A young woman was found dead after hanging herself on the terrace of her house near Rajajinagar Ram Mandir, Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning. Police are investigating the case, and the reason behind the suicide remains unknown. Residents are in shock.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 9:35 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 9:52 AM IST

Bengaluru: A 19-year-old college student was found dead after she allegedly hanged herself on the terrace of her house near Rajajinagar Ram Mandir on Wednesday morning.  

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka, a second-year B.Com student at MES College. The tragic incident occurred early in the day and shocked the neighbourhood.  

According to initial reports, Priyanka went to the terrace of her house and took an extreme step. The reason behind her decision remains unclear, but it is suspected that she had been struggling with depression in recent times.  

Upon receiving the information, the Rajajinagar police rushed to the scene and inspected the area. Authorities are conducting further investigations to determine the exact cause of her death.  

The incident has raised concerns among residents and the community, with many expressing disbelief and sorrow over the young woman’s untimely demise.  

Developing story.

