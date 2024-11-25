IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'BOOM BOOM' Bumrah dismisses Travis Head; pumped up celebration goes viral (WATCH)

India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah once again proved why he is one of the best in the business, delivering a game-changing moment in the Perth Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Monday.

India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah once again proved why he is one of the best in the business, delivering a game-changing moment in the Perth Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Monday. On day four, Bumrah dismissed Travis Head for 89 with a masterclass in set-up and execution, leaving fans and experts in awe.

Head, who had been Australia's lone warrior with a counter-attacking knock, fell victim to Bumrah’s precision. It was a touch-back-of-length delivery just outside off, luring Head into a back-foot drive. Having been pushed deep into his crease by the previous short ball, Head instinctively went for the shot but could only manage an outside edge, safely pouched by Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Bumrah’s reaction summed up the moment—an emphatic "Yes!" followed by fist pumps and a fiery roar aimed skyward. The pumped-up celebration quickly went viral, with fans dubbing it as a quintessential "BOOM BOOM Bumrah" moment. At the end of 39th over, Australia were struggling at 161 for the loss of 6 wickets.

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah's pumped up celebration after dismissing Travis Head

Earlier in the day, Mohammed Siraj set the tone with two incisive spells, reducing Australia to 104 for five at lunch. Siraj removed the seasoned Usman Khawaja and the struggling Steven Smith, who continued his lean patch in this World Test Championship cycle. Khawaja’s mistimed pull was brilliantly caught by Pant running backward, while Smith fell to a peach of a delivery that kissed his outside edge.

Australia’s hopes rested on Travis Head, who had counter-attacked with grit and flair. After a quiet first innings, Head unleashed his range, driving anything full and punishing short deliveries with authority. His fighting knock of 89 off 101 balls, which included eight boundaries, kept Australia's faint hopes alive. However, Bumrah’s brilliance brought an end to his resistance.

India, defending a mammoth 534-run target, has been relentless with the ball on a pitch exhibiting variable bounce. Siraj and Bumrah, combining skill and aggression, have kept the Australians on the back foot.

