Kolkata Weather Update: Low pressure forms in Bay of Bengal; temperature FALLS rapidly

The mercury is dropping rapidly and would continue dropping throughout the last week of November. Most districts of West Bengal are embracing heavy fog early in the morning

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 11:32 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

Kolkata Weather update today: Most districts of West Bengal is reeling from heavu fog early in the morning but as day progresses and the sun is bright it's decreasing. This phenomenon is creating a pleasant feeling

article_image2

Hoever, a low pressure is building in the Bay of Bengal and on Monday it will turn into a severe low pressure. Though it's unlikely to make any effect in coastal Bengal or other adjoining areas

article_image3

According to information from the Meteorological Department, the cyclonic circulation formed over the Bay of Bengal on Saturday has intensified into a low-pressure area. This low-pressure system is moving west-northwestward and is expected to develop into a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Its trajectory is set toward the coasts of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu

article_image4

Currently, there is no risk of storms or rain in Bengal. However, the weather in South Bengal will remain dry. The presence of dense fog in some areas will enhance the feeling of winter

article_image5

In Kolkata, Monday's minimum temperature was 17.6 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature was 26 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the city's temperature dropped to 17 degrees, marking the season's lowest so far. According to the weather department's forecast, there will be little to no change in the temperature across Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal over the next two to three days. There is also no chance of rain anywhere

article_image6

In South Bengal, dense fog is expected in the mornings across West Burdwan, Murshidabad, and Birbhum. Similarly, in North Bengal, districts like Darjeeling, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda are likely to experience fog as well. However, as the fog clears, sunlight is expected by noon

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH) shk

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH)

Old age pension scheme expanded! Delhi adds 80,000 beneficiaries, Arvind Kejriwal calls it 'good news' AJR

Old age pension scheme expanded! Delhi adds 80,000 beneficiaries, Kejriwal calls it 'good news'

MP SHOCKER! 16-year-old gangraped, her friend thrashed by three men in forest shk

MP SHOCKER! 16-year-old gangraped, her friend thrashed by three men in forest

Karnataka HC rules: No bail for undertrial facing multiple fraud cases vkp

Karnataka HC rules: No bail for undertrial facing multiple fraud cases

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran takes responsibility for Palakkad loss, responds to resignation rumours dmn

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran takes responsibility for Palakkad loss, responds to resignation rumours

Recent Stories

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH) shk

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH)

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath vkp

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath

India Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia snt

India's Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia

Sobhita Dhulipala- Naga Chaitanya: Couple to have 8-hour long wedding ritual? Know HERE ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala- Naga Chaitanya: Couple to have 8-hour long wedding ritual? Know HERE

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon