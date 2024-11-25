Kolkata Weather Update: Low pressure forms in Bay of Bengal; temperature FALLS rapidly

The mercury is dropping rapidly and would continue dropping throughout the last week of November. Most districts of West Bengal are embracing heavy fog early in the morning

Kolkata Weather update today: Most districts of West Bengal is reeling from heavu fog early in the morning but as day progresses and the sun is bright it's decreasing. This phenomenon is creating a pleasant feeling

Hoever, a low pressure is building in the Bay of Bengal and on Monday it will turn into a severe low pressure. Though it's unlikely to make any effect in coastal Bengal or other adjoining areas

According to information from the Meteorological Department, the cyclonic circulation formed over the Bay of Bengal on Saturday has intensified into a low-pressure area. This low-pressure system is moving west-northwestward and is expected to develop into a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Its trajectory is set toward the coasts of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu

Currently, there is no risk of storms or rain in Bengal. However, the weather in South Bengal will remain dry. The presence of dense fog in some areas will enhance the feeling of winter

In Kolkata, Monday's minimum temperature was 17.6 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature was 26 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the city's temperature dropped to 17 degrees, marking the season's lowest so far. According to the weather department's forecast, there will be little to no change in the temperature across Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal over the next two to three days. There is also no chance of rain anywhere

In South Bengal, dense fog is expected in the mornings across West Burdwan, Murshidabad, and Birbhum. Similarly, in North Bengal, districts like Darjeeling, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda are likely to experience fog as well. However, as the fog clears, sunlight is expected by noon

