    Gautam Gambhir meets BCCI's Jay Shah after KKR's IPL 2024 triumph amid speculations of India head coach role

    Following KKR's IPL 2024 triumph, mentor Gautam Gambhir seized the chance to exchange pleasantries with BCCI secretary Jay Shah, igniting speculation regarding his potential candidacy for the role of India's head coach.

    Gautam Gambhir meets BCCI's Jay Shah after KKR's IPL 2024 triumph amid speculations of India head coach role snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 27, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    Gautam Gambhir, the esteemed mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders, radiated sheer jubilation on Sunday evening at the MA Chidambaram Stadium following his team's triumphant third IPL title win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

    Amidst the spirited celebrations, Gambhir joyously mingled with the players, generously granting fans photo opportunities. Amidst the revelry, he also seized the chance to exchange pleasantries with BCCI secretary Jay Shah, igniting speculation regarding his potential candidacy for the role of India's head coach.

    Also read: Inside KKR's celebration after IPL 2024 triumph: Shreyas Iyer dances with trophy, cake cutting & more (WATCH)

    As Rahul Dravid's tenure as India's head coach draws to a close after the 2024 T20 World Cup in June, Gambhir has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed him. With Dravid opting not to extend his tenure, the BCCI has initiated the quest for his successor, with the contract envisaged to span until the culmination of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

    Initially, the role of head coach for the Indian cricket team garnered interest from several Australian cricket legends like Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer. However, both Ponting and Langer have refuted any application for the position. Jay Shah clarified the BCCI's preference for an Indian coach with a deep understanding of domestic cricket, shifting the spotlight towards Gautam Gambhir as a prime contender for the role.

    During the celebrations at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Shah's interaction with Gambhir added fuel to the speculation surrounding Gambhir's potential appointment. Their exchange, marked by congratulations, photographs, and an extended conversation, was widely interpreted as a nod towards Gambhir's candidacy for the coveted head coach position.

    The anticipation surrounding Gambhir's possible appointment stems from his illustrious career as a player and mentor. With a proven track record of success, both on the field and in mentoring roles, Gambhir brings invaluable strategic insight and a profound understanding of the Indian cricket landscape. His familiarity with the current generation of Indian cricketers further bolsters his candidacy for this prestigious role.

    Also read: Shah Rukh Khan kisses coach Gautam Gambhir, celebrates KKR's IPL victory with daughter Suhana (WATCH)

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
