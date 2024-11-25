'My ex's expensive gift...' Samantha jokes about Naga Chaitanya amid his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya parted ways three years ago. The couple, who had a grand wedding after falling in love and convincing their elders, divorced due to differences. Currently, they are both busy with their own lives.

It's known that Chaitanya fell in love with Sobhita after separating from Samantha. They got engaged in August and are set to marry on December 4th. Nagarjuna has already announced that the wedding will be a simple affair at Annapurna Studios. With the wedding just days away, Samantha's indirect comments are creating a buzz.

Samantha's web series, Citadel, recently released on Prime Video. Samantha and Varun Dhawan star in this series, directed by Raj & DK. Recently, Samantha and Varun Dhawan participated in a chat show.

Varun Dhawan asked Samantha about the biggest waste of money in her life. Samantha replied, "Expensive gifts for my ex (ex-husband)." When Varun asked how much, Samantha laughed it off. Samantha indirectly indicated that she spent a lot of money on gifts for Naga Chaitanya. These comments are going viral.

