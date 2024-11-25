'My ex's expensive gift...' Samantha jokes about Naga Chaitanya amid his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya parted ways three years ago. The couple, who had a grand wedding after falling in love and convincing their elders, divorced due to differences. Currently, they are both busy with their own lives.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 11:47 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya separated three years ago. The couple, who had a grand wedding, divorced due to irreconcilable differences. They are now focused on their individual lives. Samantha is concentrating on her career, while Naga Chaitanya is working on films and has found a new partner.

article_image2

It's known that Chaitanya fell in love with Sobhita after separating from Samantha. They got engaged in August and are set to marry on December 4th. Nagarjuna has already announced that the wedding will be a simple affair at Annapurna Studios. With the wedding just days away, Samantha's indirect comments are creating a buzz.

article_image3

Samantha's web series, Citadel, recently released on Prime Video. Samantha and Varun Dhawan star in this series, directed by Raj & DK. Recently, Samantha and Varun Dhawan participated in a chat show.

article_image4

Varun Dhawan asked Samantha about the biggest waste of money in her life. Samantha replied, "Expensive gifts for my ex (ex-husband)." When Varun asked how much, Samantha laughed it off. Samantha indirectly indicated that she spent a lot of money on gifts for Naga Chaitanya. These comments are going viral.

article_image5

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya married in 2017 and separated in 2021 due to differences. Nagarjuna recently stated that Naga Chaitanya's second wedding with Sobhita will be a simple affair, as per his wishes.

