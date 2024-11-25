Parliament winter session: Lok Sabha members can now mark attendance digitally with e-pens

Equipped with digital pens, four electronic tablets have been installed in the lobby of the Lok Sabha chamber for this purpose. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, while physical attendance registers will remain available, members are encouraged to use the electronic system as the preferred option.

In a bid to make the Parliament paperless, Lok Sabha members attending the winter session will now have the option to mark their attendance digitally using an electronic tablet. The initiative, led by Speaker Om Birla, aligns with efforts to modernise parliamentary processes.

Equipped with digital pens, four electronic tablets have been installed in the lobby of the Lok Sabha chamber for this purpose. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, while physical attendance registers will remain available, members are encouraged to use the electronic system as the preferred option.

How does it work?

The process is straightforward: members will select their names from a drop-down menu on the tablet, sign using the digital pen, and press the 'submit' button to confirm their attendance. To ensure a smooth transition, engineers from the National Informatics Centre will be stationed at each counter to provide technical assistance.

Marking attendance is essential for members to claim their daily allowance during parliamentary sessions. Previously, this process was facilitated through a mobile app, but the new system represents a more integrated and user-friendly approach.

The winter session, commencing today and concluding on December 20, will address a total of 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill. Notably, November 26 will be observed as 'Constitution Day,' with no sittings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The session is also expected to witness heated discussions, with the Opposition poised to raise issues such as the violence in Manipur and bribery allegations against the Adani group. In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju assured that the government is "ready to discuss any topic" brought up during the session.

