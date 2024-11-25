Parliament winter session: Lok Sabha members can now mark attendance digitally with e-pens

Equipped with digital pens, four electronic tablets have been installed in the lobby of the Lok Sabha chamber for this purpose. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, while physical attendance registers will remain available, members are encouraged to use the electronic system as the preferred option.

Parliament winter session: Lok Sabha members can now mark attendance digitally with e-pens AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 11:46 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

In a bid to make the Parliament paperless, Lok Sabha members attending the winter session will now have the option to mark their attendance digitally using an electronic tablet. The initiative, led by Speaker Om Birla, aligns with efforts to modernise parliamentary processes.

Equipped with digital pens, four electronic tablets have been installed in the lobby of the Lok Sabha chamber for this purpose. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, while physical attendance registers will remain available, members are encouraged to use the electronic system as the preferred option.

Those rejected by people trying to control Parliament: PM Modi's sharp jibe ahead of Winter Session (WATCH)

How does it work?

The process is straightforward: members will select their names from a drop-down menu on the tablet, sign using the digital pen, and press the 'submit' button to confirm their attendance. To ensure a smooth transition, engineers from the National Informatics Centre will be stationed at each counter to provide technical assistance.

Marking attendance is essential for members to claim their daily allowance during parliamentary sessions. Previously, this process was facilitated through a mobile app, but the new system represents a more integrated and user-friendly approach.

The winter session, commencing today and concluding on December 20, will address a total of 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill. Notably, November 26 will be observed as 'Constitution Day,' with no sittings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Kerala: 3-year-old suffers skull and spine injuries after falling from window at Anganwadi; staff suspended

The session is also expected to witness heated discussions, with the Opposition poised to raise issues such as the violence in Manipur and bribery allegations against the Adani group. In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju assured that the government is "ready to discuss any topic" brought up during the session.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH) shk

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH)

Old age pension scheme expanded! Delhi adds 80,000 beneficiaries, Arvind Kejriwal calls it 'good news' AJR

Old age pension scheme expanded! Delhi adds 80,000 beneficiaries, Kejriwal calls it 'good news'

MP SHOCKER! 16-year-old gangraped, her friend thrashed by three men in forest shk

MP SHOCKER! 16-year-old gangraped, her friend thrashed by three men in forest

Karnataka HC rules: No bail for undertrial facing multiple fraud cases vkp

Karnataka HC rules: No bail for undertrial facing multiple fraud cases

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran takes responsibility for Palakkad loss, responds to resignation rumours dmn

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran takes responsibility for Palakkad loss, responds to resignation rumours

Recent Stories

Lucky Baskhar OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where to watch the Dulquer Salmaan's HIT film RBA

Lucky Baskhar OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where to watch the Dulquer Salmaan's HIT film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH) shk

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH)

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath vkp

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath

India Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia snt

India's Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon