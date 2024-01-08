Danish Kaneria's 'fiery' one-word post amid Maldives row goes viral; here's what ex-Pakistan cricketer wrote

In the midst of the social media uproar with several Indians calling to boycott Maldives, former Pakistan cricket team spinner Danish Kaneria added to the conversation with a succinct one-word post on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.

Amidst the escalating controversy following a Maldives minister's post accusing India of targeting the nation's beach tourism, several Indian celebrities have come forward to express their support for local beaches and travel destinations. The dispute gained momentum shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep.

The Maldives minister's post, just days after PM Modi's visit, stirred tensions by claiming that India faces a significant challenge from the Maldives in the realm of beach tourism. In response, Indians took to social media to showcase solidarity with their local beaches and even announced the reconsideration of their planned holidays to the Maldives.

Kaneria wrote the word "Lakshadweep" along with a fire emoji on his official handle

Earlier, renowned Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently reminisced about his 50th birthday celebrations held in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, expressing his endorsement for the promotion of Indian beaches.

Taking to social media, Sachin shared a video and a picture from his birthday festivities, commending the coastal town for its 'gorgeous locations' and 'wonderful hospitality'. This post aligns with the ongoing social media movement advocating for the promotion of local Indian beaches over foreign beach destinations.

"250 days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created. #ExploreIndianIslands," Sachin posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Indian cricket team's all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, also followed suit.

"Extremely sad to see what's being said about India. With its gorgeous marine life, beautiful beaches, Lakshadweep is the perfect get away spot and surely a must visit for me for my next holiday #ExploreIncredibleIndia," Hardik posted.