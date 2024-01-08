Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Google searches for Lakshadweep hit 20-year high amid spat with Maldives

    The surge is also linked to a controversy initiated by Maldives Deputy Minister Shiuna's derogatory remarks about PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit.

    Google searches for Lakshadweep hit 20-year high amid spat with Maldives
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    Google searches for Lakshadweep have reached a two-decade high, showcasing a significant spike, reminiscent of a hockey stick graph. This surge in interest is believed to be attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit, where he stayed overnight, explored the beaches, and engaged in adventure activities like snorkelling.

    The spike in attention also follows a controversy sparked by the Deputy Minister of Maldives, who, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging remarks about PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit. This controversy has likely contributed to the increased curiosity about the archipelago.

    In response to the controversy, Indians, including cricketers and film celebrities, have actively shown support for promoting local beach destinations and tourist spots. Many have endorsed PM Modi's call to boost beach tourism in Lakshadweep.

    On January 2, PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared a series of pictures, including his 'exhilarating experience' trying snorkelling. Through posts on X, he showcased the stunning white beaches, pristine blue skies, and the ocean, encouraging adventure enthusiasts to consider Lakshadweep.

    It's noteworthy that a significant portion of Maldives' inbound tourists comprises Indians. Amid the Lakshadweep row, Maldives Envoy to India, Ibrahim Shaheeb, was present at the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi's South Block on Monday morning.

    In an incident now deleted, Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made disrespectful remarks about PM Modi. The Maldives government, however, distanced itself from these comments. 

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer emphasized that such remarks against foreign leaders are "unacceptable" and do not represent the official stance of the Maldives government. He reiterated the commitment to maintaining a "positive and constructive dialogue" with all partners, especially neighboring countries. 

    In a post on X, Zameer stated, "The recent remarks against foreign leaders and our close neighbors are unacceptable and do not reflect the official position of the Government of #Maldives. We remain committed to fostering a positive and constructive dialogue with all our partners, especially our neighbors, based on mutual respect and understanding."

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India's resilience: A decade of stability amid adversities stuns world vkp

    India's resilience: A decade of stability amid adversities stuns world

    Karanpur Assembly Seat Results: Congress' Rupinder Singh Koonar triumphs over BJP minister Surendra Pal Singh AJR

    Karanpur Assembly Seat Results: Congress' Rupinder Singh Koonar triumphs over BJP minister Surendra Pal Singh

    Kerala: KSRTC to run special services from Chennai ahead of Pongal; Check details anr

    Kerala: KSRTC to run special services from Chennai ahead of Pongal; Check details

    Kerala: Land for Life Mission project turns into cow shed after construction stopped midway in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Land for Life Mission project turns into cow shed after construction stopped midway in Alappuzha

    Karnataka: Bengaluru sub-urban's 'Mallige' corridor installs longest 31m U-girder in country vkp

    Karnataka: Bengaluru sub-urban's 'Mallige' corridor installs longest 31m U-girder in country

    Recent Stories

    First in over 50 years! Vulcan rocket carrying NASA's Peregrine 1 moon lander lifts off in Florida (WATCH) snt

    First in over 50 years! Vulcan rocket carrying NASA's Peregrine 1 moon lander lifts off in Florida (WATCH)

    Kangana Ranaut approaches High Court seeking stay on Javed Akhtar's defamation case appeal RKK

    Kangana Ranaut approaches High Court seeking stay on Javed Akhtar's defamation case appeal

    Elon Musk's reported drug use raises concerns among Tesla, SpaceX executives and board members snt

    Elon Musk's reported drug use raises concerns among Tesla, SpaceX executives and board members

    Makar Sankranti: Til Ladoo to Patisapta; 7 traditional must-eat foods ATG

    Makar Sankranti: Til Ladoo to Patisapta; 7 traditional must-eat foods

    Kannada nameplate protest arrests: Karave president, activists released from custody

    Kannada nameplate protest arrests: Karave president, activists released from custody

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon