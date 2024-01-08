Google searches for Lakshadweep hit 20-year high amid spat with Maldives

The surge is also linked to a controversy initiated by Maldives Deputy Minister Shiuna's derogatory remarks about PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit.

Google searches for Lakshadweep have reached a two-decade high, showcasing a significant spike, reminiscent of a hockey stick graph. This surge in interest is believed to be attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit, where he stayed overnight, explored the beaches, and engaged in adventure activities like snorkelling.

The spike in attention also follows a controversy sparked by the Deputy Minister of Maldives, who, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging remarks about PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit. This controversy has likely contributed to the increased curiosity about the archipelago.

In response to the controversy, Indians, including cricketers and film celebrities, have actively shown support for promoting local beach destinations and tourist spots. Many have endorsed PM Modi's call to boost beach tourism in Lakshadweep.

On January 2, PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared a series of pictures, including his 'exhilarating experience' trying snorkelling. Through posts on X, he showcased the stunning white beaches, pristine blue skies, and the ocean, encouraging adventure enthusiasts to consider Lakshadweep.

It's noteworthy that a significant portion of Maldives' inbound tourists comprises Indians. Amid the Lakshadweep row, Maldives Envoy to India, Ibrahim Shaheeb, was present at the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi's South Block on Monday morning.

In an incident now deleted, Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made disrespectful remarks about PM Modi. The Maldives government, however, distanced itself from these comments.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer emphasized that such remarks against foreign leaders are "unacceptable" and do not represent the official stance of the Maldives government. He reiterated the commitment to maintaining a "positive and constructive dialogue" with all partners, especially neighboring countries.

In a post on X, Zameer stated, "The recent remarks against foreign leaders and our close neighbors are unacceptable and do not reflect the official position of the Government of #Maldives. We remain committed to fostering a positive and constructive dialogue with all our partners, especially our neighbors, based on mutual respect and understanding."