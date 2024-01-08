Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Why KL Rahul was omitted from Afghanistan T20Is: BCCI's selection strategy revealed

    KL Rahul's absence from India's T20I series against Afghanistan raised eyebrows, with Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma chosen for wicket-keeping duties.

    cricket Why KL Rahul was omitted from Afghanistan T20Is: BCCI's selection strategy revealed osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    KL Rahul found himself excluded from India's T20I series against Afghanistan, with Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma chosen as the preferred wicket-keepers by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The squad announcement left fans jubilant with the presence of players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but it also prompted questions regarding Rahul's absence, given his recent standout performances.

    Despite Rahul's stellar display, including a century in South Africa, during the tour, the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, opted for alternative options in both opening and middle-order positions for the Afghanistan series. Rahul, who has excelled as an opener and middle-order batter in ODIs and Tests, faced stiff competition with the emergence of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, making the race for the two opening spots more competitive.

    The Indian Express report suggests that Rahul's exclusion was due to the selectors' preference for other players in both opening and middle-order roles. With Kohli and Rohit also in the squad, there was limited availability at the top of the batting order.

    In terms of wicket-keepers, Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson were favoured for their proficiency as finishers, a role Rahul has not yet played in T20 Internationals. The upcoming IPL presents an opportunity for Rahul to stake his claim as a specialist finisher while also showcasing his wicket-keeping skills. This role with his franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, could be pivotal for Rahul to secure a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad.

    The absence of Ishan Kishan remains unclear, as the wicket-keeper requested to be relieved from the South Africa Test series due to a 'personal matter.' The reasons behind his withdrawal and his future availability are yet to be disclosed.

    Also Read: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan amid political triumph (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket icons slam Maldives' anti-India comments, urge people to explore beauty of Bharat's beaches instead snt

    Cricket icons slam Maldives' anti-India comments, urge people to explore beauty of Bharat's beaches instead

    cricket Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan amid political triumph (WATCH) osf

    Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan amid political triumph (WATCH)

    Cricket Makhaya Ntini's Bollywood jam strikes a chord with Ravichandran Ashwin (WATCH) osf

    Makhaya Ntini's Bollywood jam strikes a chord with Ravichandran Ashwin (WATCH)

    cricket Ranji Trophy Chaos: Two 'Bihar teams' show up on the ground osf

    Ranji Trophy Chaos: Two 'Bihar teams' show up on the ground

    cricket Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Bihar showcases poor maintenance during a Ranji Trophy fixture osf

    Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Bihar showcases poor maintenance during a Ranji Trophy fixture

    Recent Stories

    Portland teacher finds part of Alaska Airlines lost in dramatic mid-air blowout in his backyard snt

    Portland teacher finds part of Alaska Airlines lost in dramatic mid-air blowout in his backyard

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: What PM Modi will do on January 22

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: What PM Modi will do on January 22

    Kerala: KSRTC to run special services from Chennai ahead of Pongal; Check details anr

    Kerala: KSRTC to run special services from Chennai ahead of Pongal; Check details

    India-Maldives controversy: Amitabh Bachchan reacts to anti-India remarks by Maldives ministers; here's what he said RBA

    India-Maldives controversy: Amitabh reacts to anti-India remarks by Maldives ministers; here's what he said

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: Oppenheimer to Barbie; winners this year ATG

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: Oppenheimer to Barbie; winners this year

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon