Why KL Rahul was omitted from Afghanistan T20Is: BCCI's selection strategy revealed

KL Rahul found himself excluded from India's T20I series against Afghanistan, with Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma chosen as the preferred wicket-keepers by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The squad announcement left fans jubilant with the presence of players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but it also prompted questions regarding Rahul's absence, given his recent standout performances.

Despite Rahul's stellar display, including a century in South Africa, during the tour, the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, opted for alternative options in both opening and middle-order positions for the Afghanistan series. Rahul, who has excelled as an opener and middle-order batter in ODIs and Tests, faced stiff competition with the emergence of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, making the race for the two opening spots more competitive.

The Indian Express report suggests that Rahul's exclusion was due to the selectors' preference for other players in both opening and middle-order roles. With Kohli and Rohit also in the squad, there was limited availability at the top of the batting order.

In terms of wicket-keepers, Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson were favoured for their proficiency as finishers, a role Rahul has not yet played in T20 Internationals. The upcoming IPL presents an opportunity for Rahul to stake his claim as a specialist finisher while also showcasing his wicket-keeping skills. This role with his franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, could be pivotal for Rahul to secure a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad.

The absence of Ishan Kishan remains unclear, as the wicket-keeper requested to be relieved from the South Africa Test series due to a 'personal matter.' The reasons behind his withdrawal and his future availability are yet to be disclosed.

