Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan amid political triumph (WATCH)

A viral video circulating on social media has captured the moment Bangladesh's cricket captain, Shakib Al Hasan, slapped a fan, igniting a major controversy. The incident occurred shortly before news broke that Shakib had secured a parliamentary seat in his home country. Known for his temper on the cricket field, Shakib was seen delivering a forceful slap to a fan amid a large crowd. Although the exact time and location remain unclear, some social media users speculate that the altercation took place approximately a week before the election results were revealed.

According to reports, the confrontation unfolded at a polling station, where Shakib had arrived to cast his vote. Surrounded by enthusiastic fans, the situation escalated when a supporter attempted to grab him from behind. In response, Shakib resorted to slapping the fan as a measure to regain control.

In the parliamentary election, Shakib secured a decisive victory in the western town of Magura, surpassing his rival by over 150,000 votes, as confirmed by the district's chief administrator, Abu Naser Beg. Despite the landslide win, the cricketer-turned-politician, a candidate of the ruling Awami League party led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has yet to provide a statement. The election's significance is heightened by the widespread anticipation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina securing a fifth term, especially after the main opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), boycotted the vote.

Shakib, who temporarily stepped away from cricket to focus on his political campaign, addressed the challenges of juggling both roles, expressing confidence despite the competition. Despite concerns, he emphasized that he had not retired from cricket, questioning the basis of such assumptions during his campaign. It's worth noting that Shakib holds the unique distinction of being ranked the number-one all-rounder simultaneously in all three formats by the International Cricket Council.

