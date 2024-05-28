Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Throwback: When Ravi Shastri chased Pakistani player Javed Miandad with shoe - The untold story the 1987 clash

    In 1987, former Indian skipper Ravi Shastri famously clashed with legendary Pakistani player Javed Miandad, chasing him with a shoe after a heated altercation over a controversial match. This incident remains one of the most memorable moments in the intense India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.

    Ovaise Shariff
    Ravishankar Jayadritha Shastri, better known as Ravi Shastri, is celebrated as one of the finest all-rounders in the rich history of Indian cricket. Known for his impressive batting records and his prowess as a left-arm spinner, Shastri made significant contributions to Indian cricket. Over his illustrious career, he played 230 international matches, scoring 6,500 runs and taking more than 250 wickets.

    Ravi Shastri played crucial roles in two landmark victories for Indian cricket that reshaped the game's stature in the country. The first was the 1983 World Cup win, and the second was the triumph in the 1985 Benson and Hedges series. In both tournaments, Shastri's performances were instrumental, cementing his place in Indian cricket history.

    In addition to his achievements as a player, Shastri also coached the Indian team from July 2017 to November 2021. After stepping down as coach, he became the Commissioner of the Legends League Cricket. Beyond his cricketing records, Shastri's playing days are filled with intriguing stories that continue to resonate in the cricket community. One such story dates back to 1985 when India hosted Pakistan for a critical series, leading to a memorable clash between Shastri and Pakistan's star player, Javed Miandad.

    According to a report by ABPLive, India and Pakistan faced off in an intense match in Hyderabad. The anticipation was immense as Pakistan needed just two runs to win the trophy on the final delivery. However, Abdul Qadir's run-out led to a dramatic victory for India, leaving Pakistani fans heartbroken. Javed Miandad, unable to accept the defeat, stormed into the Indian dressing room, accusing the team of cheating.

    The accusation incited a heated exchange, with both camps involved in a fierce argument. Known for his temper and aggression, Ravi Shastri reacted strongly to Miandad's cheating claims, chasing him with a shoe. The situation escalated until Imran Khan intervened to defuse the tension.

    Despite the altercation, Shastri and Miandad demonstrated exceptional professionalism during their next encounter in Pune. The two were seen sitting and chatting, dispelling rumours of any lingering conflict.

    Throughout his career, Shastri was known for his confrontations with opponents who disrespected Team India. His ability to blend cricketing talent with fierce aggression made him a valuable player. Ravi Shastri's legacy continues to inspire young cricketers across India, highlighting his significant impact on the sport.

