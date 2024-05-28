Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Former Australian cricketer Joe Burns to represent Italy in tribute to late brother, wearing number 85

    Former Australian cricketer Joe Burns has announced he will play for Italy's cricket team in a heartfelt tribute to his late brother, who passed away in February. Burns will wear the number 85 on his jersey to honour his brother's memory.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 28, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    Former Australian cricketer Joe Burns has announced a heartfelt decision to play for Italy in cricket, in memory of his late brother. His brother tragically passed away in February, prompting Burns to make this poignant tribute.

    Burns, a seasoned player with experience at the highest levels of international cricket, expressed his deep connection to Italy and his desire to honour his brother's memory through this new chapter in his career.

    "I am deeply honoured to have the opportunity to represent Italy in cricket," Burns said in a statement. "This decision is a tribute to my late brother, who meant so much to me. Wearing the number 85 on my jersey is a way for me to keep his memory alive and honour his legacy."

    The number 85 holds special significance for Burns and his family, symbolising a cherished connection to his brother.

    Italy's cricket association warmly welcomed Burns to the team, recognising his talent and the meaningful gesture behind his decision.

    "We are thrilled to have Joe Burns join our team," said the Italian Cricket Association President. "His experience and commitment will undoubtedly make a significant impact on our squad, and we look forward to seeing him on the field representing Italy."

    Burns, known for his resilience and skill as an opening batsman, brings a wealth of experience to the Italian team. His international career spanned several years with the Australian national team, where he achieved notable successes.

    As Burns prepares to embark on this new chapter, the cricket community extends its support and admiration for his decision to pay tribute to his brother through the sport they both loved.

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
