    Rohit Sharma's T20I comeback marred by controversial run-out in India vs Afghanistan opener

    In the first T20 International clash between India and Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma's much-anticipated T20I return was marred by a run-out incident with Shubman Gill, leaving the skipper visibly frustrated.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

    India secured a six-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the first T20I in Mohali, but the match wasn't devoid of drama. Skipper Rohit Sharma, making his T20I comeback after almost 14 months, faced a disappointing run-out due to a communication breakdown with opening partner Shubman Gill. A visibly frustrated Rohit gestured his displeasure to Gill, and former India wicket-keeper batter Parthiv Patel expressed support for Rohit, stating that Gill should have trusted the skipper's call for a single. Despite the hiccup, all-rounder Shivam Dube's resilient half-century and a strong bowling performance led by Axar Patel secured India's comfortable victory. With a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, India gears up for the T20 World Cup in June.

    "Shubman Gill should have just trusted Rohit Sharma. I know that they are playing for the first time in T20 Internationals but they both have played a lot of cricket together as ODI openers and Test openers. I think there was a clear misunderstanding here as Shubman Gill was watching the ball but he should have just run at Rohit Sharma's call," Parthiv said during the post-match analysis on Star Sports.

