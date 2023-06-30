ODI World Cup 2023: Ashwin gives key update on Jasprit Bumrah's potential return (WATCH)

Indian cricketer, Ravichandran Ashwin has given an update on the return of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, addressing the speculations surrounding his participation in the upcoming ODI World Cup

Since September 2022, Jasprit Bumrah has been absent from the Indian cricket team and has been dearly missed by the team. The absence of India's premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has significantly impacted the team's chances of winning major tournaments.

With the schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 recently announced, fans have been eagerly anticipating Bumrah's potential inclusion in the Indian squad for the prestigious event. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not officially provided any updates on the pacer's fitness, veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has shared a significant development regarding Bumrah's potential comeback.

"The last few games between India and Pakistan in the ICC events have been extraordinary to say the least. I think we can expect another blockbuster India-Pakistan game," Ashwin said.

"It's going to be a very equally-balanced game because Pakistan also have a quality seam attack. For India, obviously, we are expecting Bumrah, maybe even Prasidh... all these guys to be fit. I don't know what the combination is going to look like but all in all, a great contest on hand."

Bumrah spoke about the prospect of facing Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket venue, expecting one lakh 30 thousand people in attendance.

"The game I want to talk about is the one against Pakistan at Ahmedabad on October 15. Of course, it's going to be a sell-out. 130000 will be the capacity audience at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Even in the 2011 World Cup, Ahmedabad had happy memories at Ahmedabad. The same venue was called the Motera Stadium back then where he played our quarter-final against Australia and beat them”