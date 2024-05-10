Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Will impact player rule continue in subsequent IPL editions? BCCI's Jay Shah responds amid raging debate

    BCCI Secretary Jay Shah hints at potential changes to the Impact Player rule amid ongoing controversy in IPL 2024, signalling discussions with stakeholders post the T20 World Cup for a final verdict.

    Will impact player rule continue in subsequent IPL editions? BCCI's Jay Shah responds amid raging debate
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 10, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

    The Impact Player rule, a contentious issue during IPL 2024, remains uncertain for future editions, according to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. He stated that while the rule isn't deemed "permanent," a final verdict on its continuation will follow discussions with stakeholders post the 2024 T20 World Cup.

    "Impact Player is akin to a trial run. We've introduced it gradually. Its primary benefit is providing opportunities to two Indian players in each game, which is paramount," Shah remarked during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. "We'll engage with players, franchises, broadcasters, and evaluate. This isn't cast in stone, but I'm not ruling out its removal.

    "We'll assess whether it enhances competitiveness. If any player feels otherwise, we'll address their concerns. Thus far, no significant opposition has arisen, so a decision will be made after the World Cup."

    The Impact Player rule has sparked debate, with concerns raised about its role in inflating scores. Prominent figures like Rohit Sharma have criticized its impact on all-rounders' development, while others, including Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar of Delhi Capitals, have voiced opposition. Despite reservations, figures like Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Mike Hussey have acknowledged its entertainment value, albeit acknowledging its challenges for bowlers.

    While some, like Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc, see it as altering traditional dynamics and contributing to high-scoring games, others, like Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting, acknowledge its potential for enhancing viewer experience while admitting its challenges for coaches.

    The rule has also been implemented in other leagues, including ILT20 and Abu Dhabi T10, with discussions ongoing regarding its adoption in other tournaments like SA20.

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 4:20 PM IST
