World Cup Qualifiers: Logan Van Beek shines again with three wickets, Sri Lanka in trouble against Netherlands

Logan Van Beek, known for his recent heroics in the super over where he scored 30 runs, is once again proving his worth in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers against Sri Lanka. With an impressive performance, he has already claimed three wickets, leaving Sri Lanka in dire straits with a score of 35/4 after just eight overs. Van Beek's remarkable contribution is putting his team in a commanding position.

Logan Van Beek primarily plays as a right-arm medium-fast bowler and is known for his ability to swing the ball. He has also showcased his skills as a capable lower-order batsman.

Van Beek made his international debut for the Netherlands in 2012 and has since become an integral part of the national team. He has represented the Netherlands in various ICC tournaments, including the ICC World Cup Qualifiers and the T20 World Cup.

Known for his competitive spirit and all-round abilities, Logan Van Beek continues to be a valuable asset for the Netherlands cricket team, contributing with both bat and ball.