Ashes 2023: Steve Smith gets to his 32nd Test century, equals Steve Waugh's record

In a sensational display of skill and determination, Steve Smith once again etched his name into cricket history, delivering a mesmerising century at the Ashes 2023 Lord's Test.

On Thursday, during the second Ashes Test at Lord's, Steve Smith smashed his 32nd Test century and equalled former Australia captain Steve Waugh's centuries record. The only Australian cricketer who has more Test centuries is Ricky Ponting 41 tons.

After facing disappointment in both innings of the first Test at Edgbaston, Steve Smith has once again demonstrated why he is widely regarded as one of the greatest Test batters in modern-day cricket.

Despite James Anderson's persistent efforts to prevent Steve Smith from reaching 100 runs, the talented batsman showed remarkable skill by hitting a brilliant cover drive to achieve his century. The crowd cheered enthusiastically, and Smith's celebration clearly showed his relief and joy.

Although England made a strong start on Day 2 by taking the wickets of Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc in the opening hour of play, Smith seemed to be operating on a different level. His century propelled Australia closer to the 400-run mark, further solidifying their position in the match.

