He owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 16.75 crore, according to an affidavit filed by him to the Election Commission.
Singh's movable assets include five bank accounts, three four-wheelers, a motorcycle worth Rs 1.39 crore and jewellery worth Rs 31.09 lakh and he has Rs 60,000 cash in hand.
Non-agricultural land in Arrah and Patna, two commercial properties worth Rs 4.16 crore. 5 properties in Mumbai and Lucknow worth Rs 6.45 crore are among his immovable properties.
His income for the year 2022-2023 was Rs 51.58 lakh.
Singh, who had earlier refused a BJP ticket from West Bengal, on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Karakat in his home state Bihar.
Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh is contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Karakat seat as an independent candidate.
Former union minister Upendra Kushwaha, who heads Rashtriya Lok Morcha, is in the fray as the NDA candidate in Karakat.