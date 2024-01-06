Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ranji Trophy Chaos: Two 'Bihar teams' show up on the ground

    Bizarre events in Bihar, the Ranji Trophy clash between Mumbai and Bihar witnesses turmoil as two conflicting 'Bihar Teams' show up, sparking a heated exchange and a minor scuffle.

    cricket Ranji Trophy Chaos: Two 'Bihar teams' show up on the ground osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    In an unusual incident during the Ranji Trophy, a match between Mumbai and Bihar witnessed the presence of two conflicting 'Bihar Teams' at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna. Ongoing disputes within the Bihar Cricket Association spilled onto the field, resulting in a heated exchange and a minor scuffle among officials. Local police had to intervene before the scheduled start of the Ranji Trophy season opener around 11 am.

    The team chosen by BCA president Rakesh Tiwary participated in the game, while the team associated with secretary Amit Kumar, acting as the patron, was denied participation.

    Rakesh Tiwary defended his team selection, emphasising merit and the presence of talented players, including an IPL-picked cricketer and a 12-year-old debutant. He dismissed the other team, led by the suspended secretary, as illegitimate.

    Amit Kumar countered, asserting his election victory and official secretary status. He questioned the president's authority in selecting a team and highlighted the traditional role of the secretary in such matters.

    Meanwhile, in the broader context of the Ranji Trophy, attention turns to players like Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, both 35-year-old veterans whose Test careers face uncertainties. As India's Test squad appears nearly settled, the domestic competition becomes a crucial platform for Rahane and Pujara to showcase their form and stake a claim in the selectors' considerations. Rahane, tasked with personal resurgence, also shoulders the responsibility of leading Mumbai to a coveted Ranji title, with their last triumph dating back to the 2015-16 season.

    Also Read: Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Bihar showcases poor maintenance during a Ranji Trophy fixture

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 3:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Bihar showcases poor maintenance during a Ranji Trophy fixture osf

    Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Bihar showcases poor maintenance during a Ranji Trophy fixture

    cricket David Warner bids farewell with flair as Australia clinches 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan osf

    David Warner bids farewell with flair as Australia clinches 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan

    cricket ICC T20 World Cup 2024 schedule revealed, India vs Pakistan face-off in New York on 9th June osf

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024 to begin on June 1, India vs Pakistan to be held in New York on June 9

    MC Stan and cricket icon M.S. Dhoni collaborate on an exciting venture, delighting fans with shared pictures

    MC Stan and cricket icon M.S. Dhoni collaborate on an exciting venture, delighting fans with shared pictures

    Ace Indian spinner R Ashwin named among three nominees for ICC Men's Test Cricketer of Year snt

    Ace Indian spinner R Ashwin named among nominees for ICC Men's Test Cricketer of Year

    Recent Stories

    Renowned Kannada literature and folklore scholar Prof. Amruth Someshwar passes away

    Renowned kannada literature and folklore scholar Prof. Amruth Someshwar passes away

    Benjamin Netanyahu's government divided on post war phase, lack of consensus a headache for Israel PM avv

    Benjamin Netanyahu's government divided on post war phase, lack of consensus a headache for Israel PM

    Alaska Airlines halts Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet post mid-air window incident AJR

    Alaska Airlines halts Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet post mid-air window incident

    Malaysia to Lamu: 7 places you must visit in 2024 ATG

    Malaysia to Lamu: 7 places you must visit in 2024

    Mystery behind Makara Jyothi star on Sabarimala on Makar Sankranti rkn

    Mystery behind Makara Jyothi star on Sabarimala on Makar Sankranti

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon