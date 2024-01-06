Ranji Trophy Chaos: Two 'Bihar teams' show up on the ground

Bizarre events in Bihar, the Ranji Trophy clash between Mumbai and Bihar witnesses turmoil as two conflicting 'Bihar Teams' show up, sparking a heated exchange and a minor scuffle.

In an unusual incident during the Ranji Trophy, a match between Mumbai and Bihar witnessed the presence of two conflicting 'Bihar Teams' at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna. Ongoing disputes within the Bihar Cricket Association spilled onto the field, resulting in a heated exchange and a minor scuffle among officials. Local police had to intervene before the scheduled start of the Ranji Trophy season opener around 11 am.

The team chosen by BCA president Rakesh Tiwary participated in the game, while the team associated with secretary Amit Kumar, acting as the patron, was denied participation.

Rakesh Tiwary defended his team selection, emphasising merit and the presence of talented players, including an IPL-picked cricketer and a 12-year-old debutant. He dismissed the other team, led by the suspended secretary, as illegitimate.

Amit Kumar countered, asserting his election victory and official secretary status. He questioned the president's authority in selecting a team and highlighted the traditional role of the secretary in such matters.

Meanwhile, in the broader context of the Ranji Trophy, attention turns to players like Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, both 35-year-old veterans whose Test careers face uncertainties. As India's Test squad appears nearly settled, the domestic competition becomes a crucial platform for Rahane and Pujara to showcase their form and stake a claim in the selectors' considerations. Rahane, tasked with personal resurgence, also shoulders the responsibility of leading Mumbai to a coveted Ranji title, with their last triumph dating back to the 2015-16 season.

