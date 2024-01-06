Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Bihar showcases poor maintenance during a Ranji Trophy fixture

    The poor state of Bihar's Moin-ul-Haq Stadium has ignited a wave of criticism as it hosts a Ranji Trophy Elite Group match after 27 years.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

    The deplorable condition of Bihar's Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna has gained widespread attention, especially as it hosts a Ranji Trophy Elite Group match after a hiatus of 27 years. Currently, Bihar is engaged in an Elite Group B match against Mumbai at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, drawing significant crowds due to the participation of stars like Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube. However, the absence of proper seating arrangements and the deteriorating state of the stadium have prompted severe criticism.

    A video highlighting the dismal condition of the stadium went viral on social media, leading former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad to express his dissatisfaction with the state's cricket governing body. He termed the situation as "unacceptable" and stressed the importance of realising the value of the Ranji Trophy, emphasizing the need for prompt rectification by the state association.

    In contrast, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has taken a different approach by allowing fans to watch Ranji Trophy matches for free, promoting the premier domestic red-ball event. The entry is open to fans with valid identification such as Aadhar, voting, driving licenses, or student ID cards.

    The ongoing Ranji Trophy has witnessed the return of experienced batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. Both players, having been part of India's Test team in early 2023, were sidelined for a two-match Test series. Pujara's last Test appearance was during India's World Test Championship final loss against Australia, while Rahane's last Test match occurred during India's tour of the West Indies. Rahane accumulated 94 runs in two Test appearances, while Pujara scored 41 runs across both innings in the WTC final.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
