Pakistan's T20I squad for New Zealand series: Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim make sensational comebacks

Pakistan Cricket announces its squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, featuring the return of star players Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim. Led by Babar Azam, the team gears up for an exciting series with the inclusion of seasoned campaigners and fresh talent.

Star pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim have made sensational comebacks as they find themselves named in Pakistan's 17-player squad for the upcoming five-T20I series against New Zealand. The series, set to commence on April 18 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and conclude on April 27 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, marks their return to international cricket after reversing their retirement decisions. Amir, known for his prowess with the ball, boasts an impressive record of 59 wickets in 50 T20Is, while Imad Wasim brings his dynamic all-round skills, having played 66 T20Is.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam resumes his role as the captain, leading Pakistan in the white-ball formats, with an eye on the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The squad also sees a change in coaching staff, with Azhar Mahmood appointed as head coach for the series, supported by Mohammad Yousuf and Saeed Ajmal in batting and spin-bowling coaching roles, respectively. The inclusion of Amir and Imad brings depth and experience to the team as they prepare for the challenges ahead.

"The decision to include Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir was a straightforward one, given their availability for selection and considering Haris Rauf's injury and Mohammad Nawaz's current form," newly-appointed senior team manager Wahab Riaz said on return of Amir and Imad in a statement by PCB

"Both Amir and Imad possess undeniable match-winning capabilities, and we trust they will consistently deliver strong performances to bolster the team's objectives. As we prepare for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies, this series holds significant importance for Pakistan. Rather than solely focusing on the formidable New Zealand side, we aim to introspect and identify areas for improvement. I anticipate that players will seize the opportunities presented to strengthen their claims for the World Cup," he added.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan and Zaman Khan.

Non-travelling reserves: Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan and Salman Ali Agha.

