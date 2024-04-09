Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dinesh Karthik opens up about regrets and professional challenges in his IPL career

    Dinesh Karthik shares candid insights into his IPL journey, discussing regrets and navigating professional relationships, including a tense period with Kolkata Knight Riders and reflections on missed opportunities with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

    cricket Dinesh Karthik opens up about regrets and professional challenges in his IPL career osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 3:57 PM IST

    Veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik recently opened up about one of the significant regrets of his cricketing career and discussed a tense professional relationship he experienced. Karthik, currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), reflected on his time with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the 2019 season.

    In his illustrious IPL career spanning 247 matches, Karthik has amassed 4,606 runs with an average of 26.02 and a strike rate of over 133. He highlighted his regret of not being retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) after the successful 2013 season, expressing his belief that staying with MI would have facilitated his growth as a player. Additionally, he lamented not being able to represent his home state with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

    Karthik acknowledged the opportunity to stay with MI but chose to explore the auction, ultimately joining KKR. Reflecting on his decision, he praised the infrastructure and leadership at MI, expressing his belief that being part of the team led by Rohit Sharma and coached by Ricky Ponting would have contributed significantly to his development as a cricketer.

    Discussing his tenure as KKR captain from 2018 to 2020, Karthik admitted to having difficult conversations with spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who faced challenges during the 2019 season. While acknowledging the tough times, Karthik expressed hope that Kuldeep, now with Delhi Capitals, understands the decisions made for the team's benefit.

    Karthik's candid revelations shed light on the complexities and challenges of professional cricket, emphasising the importance of tough decisions for team success.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals seek to maintain unbeaten streak against Gujarat Titans

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 3:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals seek to maintain unbeaten streak against Gujarat Titans osf

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals seek to maintain unbeaten streak against Gujarat Titans

    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya, brother Krunal euphorically croon 'Hare Krishna, Hare Rama'; WATCH viral video snt

    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya, brother Krunal euphorically croon 'Hare Krishna, Hare Rama'; WATCH viral video

    IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja crowned 'Cricket Thalapathy' of CSK; fans divided over 'Sir' title preference snt

    IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja crowned 'Cricket Thalapathy' of CSK; fans divided over 'Sir' title preference

    Bengaluru woman skips work for 'family emergency': Boss catches her on Live TV watching RCB match in stadium vkp

    Bengaluru woman skips work for 'family emergency': Boss catches her on Live TV watching RCB match in stadium

    cricket IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings clinch a 7-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Chepauk osf

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings clinch a 7-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Chepauk

    Recent Stories

    Badrinath Kedarnath, and Gangotri Dham to open doors for pilgrims in May; See dates AJR

    Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri Dham to open doors for pilgrims in May; See dates

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Beed constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will BJP continue its rule in Beed?

    Dr. Hari Kiran Chekuri triggers an alert on increasing fake calls made in the name of FedEx to dupe people

    Dr. Hari Kiran Chekuri triggers an alert on increasing fake calls made in the name of FedEx to dupe people

    Where to Find Forex News and Market Data

    Where to Find Forex News and Market Data

    cricket IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals seek to maintain unbeaten streak against Gujarat Titans osf

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals seek to maintain unbeaten streak against Gujarat Titans

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon