Makhaya Ntini's Bollywood jam strikes a chord with Ravichandran Ashwin (WATCH)

Witness Makhaya Ntini's sings 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein' in response to Ravichandran Ashwin's inquiry about Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans. The entertaining exchange between South Africa's former pacer and Ashwin has become a viral sensation during the India vs South Africa Test.

In a lighthearted moment, Ashwin couldn't contain his laughter as Ntini, a former CSK player, attempted to serenade CSK fans with a Bollywood song. The camaraderie between the two cricketers, who shared the field for CSK during the 2008–09 season, added a delightful touch to the interaction.

The recently concluded two-match Test series between India and South Africa marked the end of the tour, providing an opportunity for Ashwin to reconnect with Ntini during a game. Notably, Ashwin received a nomination for the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2023 for his exceptional performance in the Border-Gavaskar series, where he took 25 wickets in four games, contributing significantly to India's series victory. Furthermore, Ashwin surpassed Anil Kumble's record, becoming India's all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket against Australia with 114 wickets.

