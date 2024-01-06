Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    David Warner bids farewell with flair as Australia clinches 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan

    In a spectacular display of dominance, Australia, led by Pat Cummins, secured a flawless 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan in the latest Test series.

    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

    David Warner concluded his Test career on a high note as Australia secured a convincing 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan in the New Year's Test in Sydney on January 6. This victory marked Australia's third consecutive Test series win over Pakistan and ensured their retention of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, with the reigning World Test champions maintaining their undefeated streak against Pakistan in home Test matches since 1995/96.

    In the final innings, Australia successfully chased down a target of 130, with David Warner leading the charge in his last red-ball appearance, contributing a crucial fifty. Despite an early setback with the dismissal of Usman Khawaja, Warner and Marnus Labuschagne formed a resilient partnership, nullifying Pakistan's early advantage. Warner's individual score reached 57 before falling victim to Sajid Khan, while Labuschagne remained unbeaten on 62, guiding Australia to an eight-wicket victory.

    Earlier in the day, Pakistan's efforts to build a substantial lead were thwarted as they added only 47 runs to their overnight total of 68, ultimately getting bundled out for 115. Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal sought to anchor the innings but fell short of expectations.

    David Warner's retirement from Test cricket, after a 12-year career comprising 111 Tests and over 8500 runs at an average of almost 46, marked the end of an era. He stands as Australia's fifth leading run-scorer in Test cricket, trailing behind Steven Smith, as well as former captains Steve Waugh, Allan Border, and Ricky Ponting. Despite stepping away from Test matches, Warner expressed his commitment to continue representing Australia in T20Is.

    This victory elevated Australia to a total of 54 points on the World Test Championship points table, positioning them behind India, South Africa, and New Zealand. The comprehensive whitewash showcased Australia's dominance in Test cricket and solidified their standing in the international cricket landscape.

    Also Read: ICC T20 World Cup 2024 to begin on June 1, India vs Pakistan to be held in New York on June 9

