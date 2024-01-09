Lalit Modi threatened to ruin my career, reveals former RCB star Praveen Kumar

Praveen Kumar, a former Indian cricket team fast bowler, disclosed that he initially preferred joining Delhi Daredevils in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), highlighting his reluctance to join Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). His decision to sign a paper presented by an RCB official, which turned out to be a contract, led to a severe reaction from Lalit Modi. In an interview with Lallantop, Praveen explained that he wanted to play for Delhi due to its proximity to his hometown, Meerut. Lalit Modi, the IPL commissioner, reportedly threatened to end Praveen's career when informed about his preference.

"I didn't want to play for RCB because Bangalore was quite far from my place, and I didn't know English. Additionally, the food was not to my liking. Delhi is quite close to Meerut, allowing me to travel home occasionally. However, someone made me sign a paper, and I didn't realise it was the contract. When I expressed my desire to play for Delhi, Lalit Modi called me and threatened to end my career," Praveen stated during the interview.

Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar also shared insights on ball-tampering practices in cricket, revealing that it used to be widespread among players. He mentioned that Pakistani bowlers were known to engage in ball-tampering more frequently than others to enhance reverse swing. In the interview with Lallantop, Praveen acknowledged the common practice of scratching one side of the ball for reverse swing but emphasised that mastering the skill was crucial for effective execution in bowling.

"Everyone indulges in a bit of it; they (Pakistan bowlers) do it a bit more, as far as I've heard. With cameras everywhere now, it's not as prevalent. Earlier, everyone used to do it, and everyone was aware. They would scratch one side of the ball. However, having the skills to utilise that reverse swing is equally important. If I scratch the ball and give it to someone, they need the skill to reverse-swing it. It's a skill one has to learn," Praveen explained.

