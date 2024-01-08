Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Riyan Parag smashes 12 sixes in second-fastest century of Ranji Trophy history

    Assam's captain, Riyan Parag, made cricket history in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, hitting an impressive 12 sixes and securing the second-fastest century in the tournament's history during a match against Chhattisgarh.

    cricket Riyan Parag smashes 12 Sixes in second-fastest century in Ranji Trophy history osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    Assam's captain, Riyan Parag, made headlines in the ongoing Ranji Trophy by hitting a remarkable 12 sixes and securing the second-fastest century in the tournament's history. The 22-year-old all-rounder achieved this feat during the match against Chhattisgarh. Parag reached his century in just 56 balls, ultimately concluding his innings at 155 off 87 balls. While his performance was outstanding, Assam suffered a defeat by 10 wickets against Chhattisgarh.

    Despite Parag's heroics, Chhattisgarh, led by Vashudev Bareth and Jivesh Butte, dismissed Assam for 254 after gaining an 86-run lead. Chhattisgarh then successfully chased the target in 20 overs, with openers Eknath Kerkar and Rishabh Tiwari contributing 31* and 48* runs, respectively. In the match, Amandeep Khare scored 116 runs for Chhattisgarh.

    The team is set to face Bihar in their next Ranji Trophy match from January 12, while Assam will compete against Andhra Pradesh starting January 19.

    Also Read: South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen bids adieu to red-ball cricket

    Also Read: Praveen Kumar drops 'ball tampering' bombshell; claims former Pakistani players used it to boost reverse swing

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 6:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MS Dhoni's old video expressing desire to explore 'India first' resurfaces amid Maldives row (WATCH) snt

    MS Dhoni's old video expressing desire to explore 'India first' resurfaces amid Maldives row (WATCH)

    South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen bids adieu to red-ball cricket osf

    South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen bids adieu to red-ball cricket

    cricket Why KL Rahul was omitted from Afghanistan T20Is: BCCI's selection strategy revealed osf

    Why KL Rahul was omitted from Afghanistan T20Is: BCCI's selection strategy revealed

    Cricket icons slam Maldives' anti-India comments, urge people to explore beauty of Bharat's beaches instead snt

    Cricket icons slam Maldives' anti-India comments, urge people to explore beauty of Bharat's beaches instead

    cricket Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan amid political triumph (WATCH) osf

    Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan amid political triumph (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Couple look adorable as mehendi ceremony pictures from Udaipur go viral RKK

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Couple look adorable as mehendi ceremony pictures from Udaipur go viral

    Fighter Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's new song 'Heer Aasmani' out (WATCH) RBA

    Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's new song 'Heer Aasmani' out (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu's heavy rainfall claims 9-year-old girl's life, 'Orange' alert in 8 districts AJR

    Tamil Nadu's heavy rainfall claims 9-year-old girl's life, 'Orange' alert in 8 districts

    How big a blow is travel boycott for Maldives

    How big a blow is travel boycott for Maldives

    Sports BAI commits financial support for 28 Indian Shuttlers' International exposure osf

    BAI commits financial support for 28 Indian Shuttlers' International exposure

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon