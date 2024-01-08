Riyan Parag smashes 12 sixes in second-fastest century of Ranji Trophy history

Assam's captain, Riyan Parag, made cricket history in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, hitting an impressive 12 sixes and securing the second-fastest century in the tournament's history during a match against Chhattisgarh.

Assam's captain, Riyan Parag, made headlines in the ongoing Ranji Trophy by hitting a remarkable 12 sixes and securing the second-fastest century in the tournament's history. The 22-year-old all-rounder achieved this feat during the match against Chhattisgarh. Parag reached his century in just 56 balls, ultimately concluding his innings at 155 off 87 balls. While his performance was outstanding, Assam suffered a defeat by 10 wickets against Chhattisgarh.

Despite Parag's heroics, Chhattisgarh, led by Vashudev Bareth and Jivesh Butte, dismissed Assam for 254 after gaining an 86-run lead. Chhattisgarh then successfully chased the target in 20 overs, with openers Eknath Kerkar and Rishabh Tiwari contributing 31* and 48* runs, respectively. In the match, Amandeep Khare scored 116 runs for Chhattisgarh.

The team is set to face Bihar in their next Ranji Trophy match from January 12, while Assam will compete against Andhra Pradesh starting January 19.

