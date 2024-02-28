KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment

The participation of KL Rahul in the upcoming Dharamsala Test hangs in the balance as he undergoes further treatment in London for a persistent injury.

The status of KL Rahul's availability for the upcoming Dharamsala Test remains uncertain as he has been sent to London for further treatment. Despite being deemed 90 percent fit for the third Test in Rajkot, Rahul has not fully recovered from pain in his right quadriceps, stemming from surgery last year. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), along with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) managers, is reevaluating his situation, and Rahul may be consulting with a specialist in London.

Given Rahul's crucial roles in the team and his lingering stiffness, the BCCI, selectors, and team management are cautious about risking his participation. The decision regarding his availability for the Dharamsala Test, scheduled for March 7, remains uncertain, and it may be influenced by India already securing the series against England 3-1.

Rahul, who was rested after the first Test in Hyderabad and ruled out of the fourth Test, has been a valuable asset to the team, serving as a keeper-batter in Tests and ODIs. There is also consideration for his recall in T20Is, and he is seen as a key figure for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy later in the year.

While the BCCI had previously stated Rahul's fitness at 90 percent, making his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) likely, his performance in the league will be crucial for potential selection in the Twenty20 World Cup. As the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, Rahul is expected to play a significant role in the middle order and as a wicketkeeper, despite his previous role as an opener for the team.

