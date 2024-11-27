Sayani Gupta OPENS up on co-actor who went on KISSING her post scene cut; Read here

Sayani Gupta, known for her bold and nuanced performances, recently discussed the challenges of filming intimate scenes, highlighting the lack of professionalism and boundaries on some sets. She shared personal experiences that underscore the need for intimacy coordinators and better safety measures in the film industry

Sayani Gupta recalls the discomfort she felt during shooting intimate scenes. She shared one instance when she felt her boundaries were compromised as the co-actor lingered with the on-screen kiss even after the director called 'cut'. It was an experience that left her feeling very uneasy. She elaborated on the need for professionalism and proper protocols on set during shooting intimate scenes

Sayani Gupta also emphasized on the great importance intimacy coordinators play during shooting. These intimacy coordinators ensure safety, and comfort of actors shooting intimate scenes and work with utmost sensitivity. Sayani mentioned about the positive experience of working with intimacy coordinators during the shooting of 'Margarita with a Straw' back in 2013. She emphasized how technical those scenes can be and how easily one can be exploited without proper guidance

Reflecting on a scene from Four More Shots Please! shot on a Goa beach, Sayani described feeling exposed in a tiny dress with no support from the crew. She expressed concern about the lack of safety measures and urged for a shift in attitudes regarding on-set boundaries

Sayani stressed the need to prioritize safety and respect on film sets. She noted how a lack of empathy and oversight often compromises actors' well-being, advocating for systemic changes to address these issues

Debuting in 2012 with Second Marriage Dot Com, Sayani has earned acclaim for films like Margarita with a Straw, Fan, and Article 15. Her role as Damini in Four More Shots Please! won her a dedicated fanbase. Her recent romantic comedy, Khwaabon Ka Jhamela, premiered on JioCinema

