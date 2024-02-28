CRICKET

Happy Birthday Tim Bresnan: Top 8 memorable performances by the pacer

Ashes 2010-11, Perth (3rd Test)

Bresnan played a crucial role, scoring 74 not out and taking 3 wickets in the second innings to help England secure victory.

Ashes 2009, The Oval (5th Test)

Bresnan contributed with both bat and ball, scoring valuable runs and taking wickets to support England in winning the Ashes series.

England vs West Indies, Lord's 2012

Bresnan played a key role in the Test match, contributing with both bat and ball to help England secure a victory.

England vs New Zealand, Lord's 2013

Bresnan played an important role with the ball, taking wickets to help England secure a win.

England vs Australia, Lord's 2013 (2nd Test)

Bresnan contributed with both bat and ball in this Ashes Test match.

ICC World Twenty20 2010, Super Eight stage vs Pakistan

Bresnan played a crucial role with the ball, helping England win the match.

England vs India, Edgbaston 2011 (3rd Test)

Bresnan contributed with both bat and ball, playing a significant role in England's victory.

England vs Australia, Trent Bridge 2013 (1st Test)

Bresnan contributed with both bat and ball, playing a part in England's win in the Ashes series.

