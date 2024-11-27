'63 not out forever': Emotional tributes mark Phil Hughes' 10th death anniversary, Sean Abbott gets teary-eyed

Sean Abbott was seen wiping away tears as family and friends gathered on Wednesday to honour the memory of the late Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, marking the 10-year anniversary of his tragic death.

NSW players supported Abbott as they paid their respects, observing a minute's silence before play began on day four of their Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania at the SCG.

Hughes, who represented Australia in 26 Tests, 25 ODIs, and one T20I, tragically passed away just three days before his 26th birthday.

Since Saturday, players in the Sheffield Shield have been wearing black armbands to honour Hughes' legacy.

"Today marks the 10-year anniversary of the passing of our treasured son and brother, Phillip Joel Hughes," the family said in its message. "Phillip was a loving, humorous and an infectious person to be around."

(Umpires, players and staff from New South Wales and Tasmania commemorate the life of Phillip Hughes with a minutes silence during the Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales Blues and Tasmania Tigers at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

According to reports from local media, Sean Abbott was consulted beforehand to ensure he was comfortable with a match being scheduled on the anniversary of one of the saddest moments in Australian sports.

The family further said, "He always aimed to make those around him smile and enjoy the little things in life, where his beautiful smile would come to life. He shined bright even in the tough times, which is a testament to who he was as a person, and we loved everything about him. He was the light of our lives. Phillip had a profound love for his family and lived his life with respect to everyone around him."

Cricket Australia had organized a series of initiatives in advance to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Phillip Hughes' death, including a tribute before the start of the second Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval, scheduled for December 6-10.

"Phillip, the small-town country boy, became an Australian Test, One-Day and Twenty-20 cricketer, where he played on the toughest pitches around the globe, alongside the toughest of cricketers on the world stage, but never forgot where he came from and who helped along the way," the family said in the message.

"He was a unique individual that took risky and adventurous strides to conquer the dreams he set for himself to become test baggy green number 408. He played cricket for all the right reasons and had the ability to take it all in his stride. He loved being a part of a team and representing Australia for the game he loved so deeply," the family added.

Cricket Australia, which has produced a special documentary about Phillip Hughes, will air it ahead of the second Test between India and Australia as part of a two-week commemoration program.

While batting on 63, Hughes collapsed after being struck on the neck and was immediately given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. He was rushed to Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital, where he underwent surgery and was placed in an induced coma.

Unfortunately, Hughes could not recover from the injury and passed away on November 27. The left-handed batsman was seen as one of Australia's brightest prospects during a transitional period for the national team.

In the following Australia-India Adelaide Test, held a decade ago, Hughes was posthumously named as the home team's 13th player, with 63 seconds of applause observed in his honour before the match.

Here's a look at how cricket fans mourned the tragic death of Phil Hughes 10 years ago:

