Mammootty, Mohanlal to Prithviraj: Top 10 highest-paid Malayalam actors

Malayalam film industry is known for producing quality movies and outstanding actors. There are many bankable stars in the industry that demands hefty paychecks for every movies. Let's look at the top paid actors in Malayalam cinema.

Mohanlal

Mohanlal could be one of the most popular names in Kerala and his movies do exceptional business if it carries a good word of mouth. The actor mostly features in movies produced by Aasirvad Cinemas, a production house founded by Antony Perumbavoor, his former chauffeur. As per reports, Mohanlal demands between Rs 8 crore to 20 crore per movie and Rs 12 crore to do TV shows.

Mammootty

One of the titans of the industry, Mammootty is known across the nation by movie lovers for his acting skills. He has a loyal fanbase and his movies do big business upon getting good reviews. The actors gets paid from Rs 5 crore to 15 crore per movie and this could go up depending on canvas of the production. The actor is also producing movies now through his production house, Mammootty Kampany, and has delivered consecutive hits at the box office.

Fahadh

Fahadh Faasil has made a name, not only in Malayalam cinema but across South India through his acting and choice of movies. He gets paid around Rs 3 crore to 6.5 crores per movie and is also a successful movie producer.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan is another popular name in Malayalam cinema, who has pulled off blockbusters outside Mollywood. He charges around Rs 3 to 8 crores per movie.

Prithviraj

Prithviraj Sukumaran is not only known for his acting but also as a director. It has been more than 20 years since he made his debut as a lead actor in Malayalam cinema and continues to make quality movies. He charges around Rs 3 to 7 crores per movie but occasionally takes a pay cut to demand a share of the movie's profit.

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas has emerged a major star in Malayalam cinema and has cemented his position in industry. His recent outing, ARM, has managed to collect over Rs 100 crores globally and is a turning point for him as a bankable star. He gets paid around Rs 1.5 crore to 3 crores per movie.

Suresh Gopi

Suresh Gopi, a Malayalam veteran actor and politician, was a major crowd puller during his heydays and was the third big name in Malayalam cinema after Mammootty and Mohanlal. Though he hasn't maintained that stature, he is still one of the popular actors in Malayalam cinema and demands around Rs 3 crore per movie.

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly has been on a bad streak recently but was one of the hottest box office heroes of the past decade. He has been part of major blockbusters like Thattathin Marayathu and Premam, which made him a favourite of family audiences. Nivin demands around Rs 1 to 2 crores per movie.

Kunchacko Boban

Kunchacko Boban enoyed a craze among the young moviegoers in the 90s and is still a fan-favourite. He gets around Rs 1.5 crore to 3 crore for portraying lead roles in a movie.

Dileep

Dileep is now going through setbacks personally and in his film career but has delivered big blockbusters during his heydays. He earns around Rs 3 crore to 6 crore per movie.

