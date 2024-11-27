Honda goes green! Unveils Activa e, QC1 electric scooters in India; Check features, specs and more

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched its first electric scooters, the Activa e and QC1, in the Indian market. The Activa e features a swappable battery system, while the QC1 has a fixed battery and relies on a charging cable. These models mark Honda's commitment to electric mobility.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 1:40 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 1:40 PM IST

The Activa e and QC1 are Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India's first electric scooters available in the Indian market. The QC1 has a permanent battery configuration and depends on a charging cable to obtain power, whereas the Activa: e employs a swappable battery system. These are the 12th and 13th electric cars sold worldwide by the Japanese carmaker, which is working toward its target of 30 EVs worldwide.

The company previously said that it will become carbon neutral in all of its goods by 2050 and work toward the same objective in its business operations. The brand will also focus on electric bikes in order to achieve this aim. The first models in the nation to accomplish this aim are the Activa e and QC1.

article_image2

Honda Activa e

Honda Activa e comes as a completely new model carrying forward the name of the popular ICE scooter. It adopts the body and frame of its ICE counterpart in addition to the scooter's moniker. But the EV's design is quite different, taking a more understated approach.

This is demonstrated by the somewhat altered appearance of the EV's apron, which houses the LED headlight and turn indicators on either side. An LED DRL has been fitted by the brand to the vehicle's head. It appears to have a long seat and a tiny floorboard. The "Activa e:" insignia is placed into the tail lamp assembly on the bike's back end.

Also Read | Ola Electric Scooter Launch with Swappable Battery; read details

Two 1.5 kWh batteries are housed in a swappable battery arrangement behind the seat of the Activa e. An electric motor mounted on the wheel receives the electricity from these units and is rated to provide 4.2 kW (5.6 horsepower) of power.

It is possible to boost this power up to 6.0 kW (8 bhp). A range of 102 kilometers on a single charge may result from all of this. Three riding modes are also available from the brand: Standard, Sport, and Econ.

Also Read | Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market

article_image3

Honda QC1

In the spring of 2025, the QC1 will be introduced specifically for the Indian market. Both the apron and the side panels of the scooter, which is intended for short-distance travel, share design elements with the Activa e. The scooter's head is unusual, though, because it lacks LED DRL.

The powertrain configuration is another example of how the QC1 and Activa e differ from one another. A 1.5 kWh fixed battery pack is included with the QC1. Through a connector above the floorboard, the scooter may be linked to a specialized charger.

Also read | Tata Sumo Gold Relaunch: Know about it's new features, price, mileage and more

The tiny in-wheel motor, rated to have a power output of 1.2 kW (1.6 bhp) and 1.8 kW (2.4 bhp), receives the batter's power. Because of all of this, the EV can go up to 80 kilometers.

By presenting important information, the QC1's 5-inch LCD instrument screen facilitates rider interaction with the EV. Additionally, the EV has a USB Type-C port, under-seat storage, and other amenities.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price RBA

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price

Recent Stories

'Acha chalta hoon...': RCB pays tribute to Siraj after pacer pens emotional post following IPL 2025 snub vkp

'Acha chalta hoon...': RCB pays tribute to Siraj after pacer pens emotional post following IPL 2025 snub

Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Engagement: Why Nagarjuna's son disables Instagram comments? Read on NTI

Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Engagement: Why Nagarjuna's son disables Instagram comments? Read on

Shortest Bollywood Actors: From Rajpal Yadav to Aamir Khan anr

Johnny Lever to Aamir Khan: 7 short-height successful Bollywood Stars

football Want to hurt myself Pep Guardiola quips about cut on his nose after Man City draw against Feyenoord (WATCH) snt

'Want to hurt myself': Guardiola quips about cut on his nose after Man City's draw against Feyenoord (WATCH)

PAN 2.0 launch: Will you have to replace your current PAN card? AJR

PAN 2.0 launch: Will you have to replace your current PAN card?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon