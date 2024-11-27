Honda goes green! Unveils Activa e, QC1 electric scooters in India; Check features, specs and more

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched its first electric scooters, the Activa e and QC1, in the Indian market. The Activa e features a swappable battery system, while the QC1 has a fixed battery and relies on a charging cable. These models mark Honda's commitment to electric mobility.

The Activa e and QC1 are Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India's first electric scooters available in the Indian market. The QC1 has a permanent battery configuration and depends on a charging cable to obtain power, whereas the Activa: e employs a swappable battery system. These are the 12th and 13th electric cars sold worldwide by the Japanese carmaker, which is working toward its target of 30 EVs worldwide. The company previously said that it will become carbon neutral in all of its goods by 2050 and work toward the same objective in its business operations. The brand will also focus on electric bikes in order to achieve this aim. The first models in the nation to accomplish this aim are the Activa e and QC1.

Honda Activa e Honda Activa e comes as a completely new model carrying forward the name of the popular ICE scooter. It adopts the body and frame of its ICE counterpart in addition to the scooter's moniker. But the EV's design is quite different, taking a more understated approach. This is demonstrated by the somewhat altered appearance of the EV's apron, which houses the LED headlight and turn indicators on either side. An LED DRL has been fitted by the brand to the vehicle's head. It appears to have a long seat and a tiny floorboard. The "Activa e:" insignia is placed into the tail lamp assembly on the bike's back end. Two 1.5 kWh batteries are housed in a swappable battery arrangement behind the seat of the Activa e. An electric motor mounted on the wheel receives the electricity from these units and is rated to provide 4.2 kW (5.6 horsepower) of power. It is possible to boost this power up to 6.0 kW (8 bhp). A range of 102 kilometers on a single charge may result from all of this. Three riding modes are also available from the brand: Standard, Sport, and Econ.

Honda QC1 In the spring of 2025, the QC1 will be introduced specifically for the Indian market. Both the apron and the side panels of the scooter, which is intended for short-distance travel, share design elements with the Activa e. The scooter's head is unusual, though, because it lacks LED DRL. The powertrain configuration is another example of how the QC1 and Activa e differ from one another. A 1.5 kWh fixed battery pack is included with the QC1. Through a connector above the floorboard, the scooter may be linked to a specialized charger. The tiny in-wheel motor, rated to have a power output of 1.2 kW (1.6 bhp) and 1.8 kW (2.4 bhp), receives the batter's power. Because of all of this, the EV can go up to 80 kilometers. By presenting important information, the QC1's 5-inch LCD instrument screen facilitates rider interaction with the EV. Additionally, the EV has a USB Type-C port, under-seat storage, and other amenities.

